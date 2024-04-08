King Charles and Kate Middleton have always had a close relationship. And something Charles said about Kate in his recent statement about her shows the two have a close connection.

King Charles and Kate Middleton are both going through cancer treatment. The king and his daughter-in-law have always been close, and it seems Charles has always respected Kate. Of course, the two share a different kind of bond now, and Charles has been supportive of Kate since she revealed her diagnosis in March 2024.

Shortly after Kate’s revelation video, Charles released a statement about the princess — and two words stick out as showing the true relationship between the two royals.

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

King Charles shared a glimpse into his bond with Kate Middleton

Back in January 2024, the Princess of Wales’ team revealed that she was undergoing planned abdominal surgery and would be out of royal duties for about two months. However, conspiracy theories began swirling, which ultimately led Kate to have to make a statement herself. In mid-March, Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving chemotherapy treatment.

In February 2024, Charles revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing prostate surgery (at the time, the public was unaware of Kate’s cancer). So, when Kate revealed her own diagnosis, it likely felt right for Charles to make a statement.

King Charles “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” part of Charles’ statement through Buckingham Palace read. And according to royal expert Jennie Bond, the words “closest contact” give us a glimpse into Charles’ relationship with his daughter-in-law.

“I was struck by the fact that he didn’t say ‘close’ but ‘closest,’” Bond told OK! Magazine UK. “There is no doubt the cancer has cemented an already strong relationship.” Charles also reportedly visited Kate when the two were in the hospital together; even if it required strength on his end, he made it happen.

King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s unclear when King Charles or Kate Middleton will return to royal duties

Charles and Kate are currently taking time away from the royal spotlight to focus on their health. Charles has continued serving as the monarch and has attended meetings and whatnot, but he has not had any public-facing royal engagements. However, he did attend Easter Sunday services in Windsor, where he greeted members of the public.

Kate, on the other hand, has continued to maintain complete privacy. She did not attend Easter Sunday services, and neither did any of her immediate family members. It is unclear what type or stage Kate’s cancer is, and right now, she does not have a return date to resume royal duties. When Kate made her announcement, she asked for that continued privacy, and so far, members of the press and public have continued to respect that.