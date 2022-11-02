King Charles Will Use William and Kate to ‘Gain Popularity’ as King Because He Lacks ‘Favorability,’ Expert Says

Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8 brought a lot of change to the royal family. The line of succession shifted yet again after the matriarch of the family died. The most significant shift was that King Charles III finally assumed the throne at age 73. Furthermore, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, became Queen Consort. The Cambridges were also greatly affected as Prince William is now first in line for the throne. Kate Middleton received a new title as well. The mom of three is now Princess of Wales.

King Charles lost favor with the public after he cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles

Of course, not everyone is thrilled about the new monarch. King Charles hasn’t been particularly popular amongst the British public in decades. His approval rating dropped significantly after the public learned of his affair with Camilla. The king was committing adultery with Camilla for almost all of his marriage to Princess Diana. Princess Diana, of course, was known as The People’s Princess and was generally adored by the public. So, naturally, when the news broke that King Charles was cheating on the mother of his kids, his popularity plummeted.

Royal experts feel the new monarch will use the Cambridges to gain popularity

But even after King Charles married Camilla and the royal family accepted her into the folds, he has not been able to regain his popularity with the general public. In fact, some royal commentators have stated that the new monarch will need to utilize Prince William and Kate in order to increase his general popularity with the public. While speaking with Express, Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the path that King Charles may need to take to gain more approval.

“Charles does not have the same favourability as the [late] Queen or William and Kate,” the royal commentator explained. Continuing on, Schofield clarified how centering Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids could help King Charles out. “He will need to keep focus on the Cambridges for him to build some popularity within the public. William, Kate and the children are so important now and will become more important under Charles. They are the future of the monarchy, and we will continue to see them more and more.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to provide their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with normalcy

Certainly, Prince William has been in the public eye a lot more now that he is first in line for the throne. He and Kate’s royal duties have increased as their family has moved up in the line of succession. However, the couple seems to be doing everything they can to provide a normal life for their young kids. The pair moved their family out of London to provide them with more normalcy. Furthermore, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7), and Prince Louis (4) started a new school the day their great-grandmother died.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are much more popular than King Charles

But could Prince William and Kate truly help King Charles’ favorability? The couple certainly has much higher approval ratings than the new king. This is especially true of Kate. According to YouGov, the Princess of Wales has the highest approval rating of any living royal in her royal family. Kate’s popularity currently sits at 66%. Her husband is a close second with a popularity of 65%. King Charles, however, only has a popularity of 44%. Clearly, he’s going to have to do something if he wants to improve that rating. Only time will tell if his strategy involves the Cambridge family.