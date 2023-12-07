King Charles and Prince Harry have slowly been improving their relationship, but they're still not in a great spot. However, Charles reportedly wants Harry to give in and spend more time in the UK.

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals to live a more private life in the United States. There was plenty of tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the family by the time Harry and Meghan stepped down, and as a result, King Charles has not spent much time with his son — or his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Charles met Archie and spent about seven months with him while Harry and Meghan were still in the royal family, but he has yet to meet Lilibet face-to-face. Now, one source says Charles is “willing to move mountains” in order to spend some in-person time with his granddaughter.

King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘relent’ and spend more time with the royal family

Harry and Charles have been on rocky terms for several years, but they are admittedly closer now than they used to be. Still, Charles’ grandchildren have not returned to the UK since the family relocated to California more than three years ago. But Charles is reportedly desperate to spend time with his grandkids and to finally meet his granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A source close to the king told Bella Magazine (via Express) that Charles wants badly to spend time with his grandkids and to meet Lili and that he is “willing to move mountains” to get Harry to spend more time in the UK. the source also said that Charles is “hoping they’ll relent and come to visit more often as a family of four.”

“Charles still loves Harry greatly, and it’s his greatest hope that, at some point, they can put differences aside and move forward as a loving family,” the source continued. While Harry’s relationship with Charles has reportedly slightly improved, the two men still have a long way to go before they’re on solid terms.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the UK for Christmas?

While the public wants to see the family patch things up, people probably shouldn’t get their hopes up too high. Even if things between Harry and Charles improve, Harry and Prince William’s relationship is still extremely touchy. And that has likely only continued to be the case after it was revealed that Kate Middleton could have been the royal to mention Archie’s skin color in those infamous race comments. A Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie’s book “Endgame” suggested Kate and Charles were behind the race comments, though Scobie has since claimed it was a translation error and should not have been published as such.

Still, Harry and Meghan have not struck down the claims, suggesting either Kate truly was the royal behind the comments or Harry and Meghan have no interest in clearing her name. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for Harry’s relationship with his brother — a situation that could make for a seriously tense Christmas dinner and one that Harry and Meghan will likely avoid.