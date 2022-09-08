King Charles Wasn’t Prepared for How Much of an Influence Meghan Markle Would Have Over Prince Harry, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and his father King Charles III‘s relationship was thrust back into the headlines following an interview Meghan Markle did in which she talked about “losing” a father.

This raised eyebrows because it lead many to question if Harry and Charles’ relationship was beyond repair. Now, a royal author is claiming that Charles had no idea the influence Meghan would have over Harry’s life and that she could turn him against the monarchy the way she has.

Meghan’s dad quote caused confusion

In August 2022, during Meghan’s interview with The Cut, she mentioned her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan relayed a discussion she had with her husband and told the publication: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

That quote caused quite a bit of confusion as to whether the duchess was talking about Thomas or Prince Charles. The Sussexes’ biographer, Omid Scobie, took to social media and clarified that Meghan was referring to her relationship with her own father.

“I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his,” Scobie tweeted.

Expert says Charles ‘wasn’t prepared’ for Meghan’s take over of his son

There’s no telling when and if things will improve in Harry’s relationship with his dad. And now royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, is claiming it’s Meghan’s influence that turned Harry against his father and Charles never saw that coming.

According to Seward, the king knew Harry would need to find a strong woman who would be by his side especially after his mother Princess Diana died when he was only 12. However, the future king “wasn’t prepared” for how things turned out with Meghan taking over his son the way she has.

“Harry and Charles had much in common. They both loved nature and animals and together with William played polo as a family unit,” Seward explained to the Mirror. “Harry was sensitive and Charles knew he would need a strong woman. He liked Meghan when she came along. But Charles was unprepared for her to take over Harry the way she did and turn him against everything he knew and loved including his own family.”

Harry’s feelings toward Charles may go back to his mother’s tragic death

Seward also opined that some of the ill feelings Harry has toward his father may go back to how Charles operated after Princess Diana’s death.

She said: “Prince Charles has always liked to think he was close to his sons. When Diana was tragically killed, he knew he would have to step up to the mark and abandon any other plans he had. Workaholic that he was — there was no question of not doing so and Charles took over.

“No newspapers, no television, and sadly very little discussion about their late mother. Charles thought that was the right thing to do. It wasn’t until much later that Harry revealed he had hidden his private emotions so deeply; it took years for the real grief to come out … He blamed his father.”

Seward added: “Charles has to be emotionally strong. It hurts being rejected and bad-mouthed by a son he seldom sees. He hopes Harry will eventually come around as he has in the past. He is patient. He will wait.”

