Kirsten Storms Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Brandon Barash: ‘We Just Love Our Child’

Divorce and co-parenting are never easy, even for celebrities, but some couples are able to make it work. Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on General Hospital, was once married to her former co-star Brandon Barash.

Barash played Johnny Zacchara on the soap. His character was a brooding and volatile mobster with a heart of gold. Barash left GH in 2016 when Zacchara was sentenced to prison.

Kirsten Storms, Harper Rose Barash, and Brandon Barash | Mark Davis/Getty Images

Maxie is the daughter of super-couple Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings. She has gotten into a lot of trouble through the years but has become a responsible mom and businesswoman with a problematic love life. Storms and Barash met on the set of GH, and they tied the knot in 2013.

Kirsten Storms and Brandon Barash were friends first

“We’re homies,” Storms told Maurice Benard on his State of Mind podcast. The GH star and Barash were married for three years and have a now-8-year-old daughter, Harper Rose. Storms credits their friendship for their good post-divorce relationship.

“First, I think what’s the most helpful to our situation is…Brandon and I were friends first for seven years before we got together … we have a history with each other for being friends.”

When the marriage didn’t work out, Storms said, “I’m not going to say that our divorce was great, because it wasn’t, but divorce is always hard.” She explained that after their divorce was final, they were able to communicate with each other the way that they used to when they were just friends.

How Kirsten Storms and Brandon Barash co-parent their daughter Harper

Today on @mbstateofmind I'm joined by Kirsten Storms (@teenystweeting)



Kirsten is an inspiration in all that she’s been able to overcome. We have incredible conversation about anxiety + the journey she went through before getting her bipolar diagnosis.https://t.co/2V9TLsHrFA pic.twitter.com/XbKvsSr8vp — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) April 3, 2022

Storms says that she and her ex both get questions about their co-parenting all the time “in a good way.” Her answer is simple, “We love our child so much.” They make sure to put Harper and her happiness first.

The actor said it might be different if Brandon had cheated, but that was not the case with them. “I think a lot of people hold on to the resentment towards the ex, and that is what’s prioritized,” she explained. Storms admits that they sometimes “butt heads,” and they have times when it is not good.

“Brandon and I got divorced for a reason,” she said. The GH star said that Barash is more “type A” while she is more of a free spirit. This causes them to clash sometimes, but they always come back to friendship after an argument. Benard said that their situation “may be the most beautiful thing” he’s ever heard.

Does Kirsten Storms get along with Brandon Barash’s new wife?

There's a lesson to be learned here as #GH's Kirsten Storms, #Days’ Brandon Barash and his new missus teach a master class in how to happily coparent.



Get details and watch a video here:



https://t.co/9S8tvhisAI — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapsdotcom) January 24, 2023

On December 17, 2022, Barash married Isabella Devoto, People reported. The Days of Our Lives actor met his new wife when she was working as a teacher at his daughter’s school.

Storms is happy for her ex-husband, and she also likes Devoto. “His fiance is incredible,” she said before the couple was married. The Zenon actor went on to say that Devoto loves Harper, and she is so appreciative of that. All three adults put the young girl first.

Storms is good friends with both Barash and his wife, and she knows how lucky they all are for the beautiful situation they have.