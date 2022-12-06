Kirstie Alley Called John Travolta Her ‘Soul Mate’: ‘I Love Him, I Should Have Married Him’

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta had a strong bond. They were so close that Alley referred to Travolta as her “soul mate.” Here’s what the late actor had to say about their relationship and her thoughts on marrying him.

Kirstie Alley loved John Travolta

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alley wasn’t shy about sharing how much she loved and cared for John Travolta during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I love him,” she told Winfrey. “I think he is just the most generous, giving. He has that ability that I rarely see in people. Any person he’s talking to, he can make feel like they are the only person that existed.”

The Cheers star said she loved that Travolta pays attention to the people he engages with. “He grants you so much attention,” says Alley. “And so much actual attention. He really is interested in you.”

Winfrey agreed with Alley’s assessment. She said Travolta was always generous with his time and attention. “You sit him at a dinner party, and he is as interested in the guy who’s serving the food as he is the person who’s sitting next to him or across from him.” Alley added that Travolta is “sweet.”

Winfrey went on to talk about how Travolta makes sure everyone has his time. “And he’s engaged with everybody in the kitchen, he’s talking to them. He’s really the sweetest.”

Kirstie Alley said John Travolta was her ‘soul mate’

“I feel like John is my soul mate,” said Alley. “I said to John, ‘Am I your best friend?’ And he plays this stupid game with me. And he goes, ‘Mmm, maybe.’ And at one time I was really jealous of you. We were at John’s birthday party. And he was really spending a lot of time and attention on Oprah. And so, I said, ‘Is Oprah your new best friend? Am I just gone and she’s your best friend?’”

Alley said Travolta is quite fond of Winfrey. “I know how he feels about you,” said Alley. “He adores you.” Alley joked that Winfrey was “in the running” to be Travolta’s new best friend.

Alley said once again that she loved Travolta. She even expressed an interest in being his wife before he married the late Kelly Preston. “I love him, I just adore him,” said Alley. “I should have married him.” However, she said if they had gotten married, they probably wouldn’t have gotten along. Another reason she said a relationship wouldn’t have worked out is because she was married at the time.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta reportedly had a mutual attraction

Alley’s adoration for Travolta reportedly wasn’t one-sided. During a 2013 interview with Howard Stern, Alley said Travolta had romantic feelings for her but chose not to act on them. Alley told Stern that she continued to flirt with Travolta after he married Preston in 1991. However, Preston spoke to her about the flirtation.

“It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest,” Alley told Stern. “That took a while. In the beginning, [Kelly] would bust me. She would be like, ‘Are you flirting with my husband?’ And the answer was yes.”

