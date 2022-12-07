Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta

Kirstie Alley’s shocking death, at 71, after being diagnosed with colon cancer, shocked the world. Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Cheers star. John Travolta was among the first stars to react. Alley and Travolta worked together on the Look Who’s Talking franchise and developed a friendship and, according to Alley, romantic interest in each other. Alley revealed that Travolta’s late wife, Kelly Preston, is the one who put a stop to it.

Kirstie Alley revealed her romantic interest in John Travolta in 2018

Kirstie Alley had no problem being honest, especially about her romantic life. Alley repeatedly spoke her truth about John Travolta. While the on-screen loves never had an actual romantic relationship, it wasn’t for lack of interest. In 2018, Alley discussed her attraction to some of the leading men she worked with on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Alley revealed that she and Travolta had a years-long flirtation and that she would have run away with him had she not already been married. She noted that she loved him and still loves him in the clip. Alley also admitted to sharing a kiss with Patrick Swayze.

Kelly Preston intervened when she noticed Kirstie Alley flirting with John Travolta

Alley admitted that her flirtation with Travolta lasted for years, even after he had married Kelly Preston. Preston is the one who put an end to the years-long flirtation. Alley appeared on The Dan Wootton Interview in 2018 and spilled the beans about how her romantic interest in Travolta finally dissipated.

Kirstie Alley, John Travolta and Kelly Preston | Lester Cohen/WireImage

Alley told Wootton that Preston confronted her about her flirting after their marriage. She said Preston asked her, “Why are you flirting with my husband?” Alley said the question led her to consider her feelings and finally end her romantic interest in Travolta. They maintained a friendship.

Preston died in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Preston, like Alley, opted to keep her diagnosis private. She was 57.

John Travolta memorialized Kirstie Alley following her death

While Alley and Travolta’s romantic interest in each other waned after his marriage to Preston, the former costars maintained a relationship. Travolta was among the first to memorialize Alley on social media following news of her death. The Gotti star took to Instagram to share a photo of Alley. He said that he and Alley had a truly special relationship and that he loved her.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley with Johnny Carson | Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

RELATED: Russell Crowe, Olivia Newton-John, and Nick Jonas All Claim to Have Seen UFOs

Travolta made headlines in August for his Instagram post following the death of another one of his co-stars. When Olivia Newton-John died in August from breast cancer, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts. He signed the touching tribute, “Your Danny, your John.” Travolta and Newton-John starred in Grease as Danny and Sandy.