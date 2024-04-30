Get to know more about the woman married to former Villanova Wildcats star and current New York Knicks player Josh Hart.

After spending his collegiate career at Villanova University and winning a national championship, Josh Hart was selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He was traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Lakers and played for that team until 2019 when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Hart joined the Portland Trailblazers in 2022 and was traded again the following year to the New York Knicks where he was reunited with his Villanova Wildcats teammate Jalen Brunson.

Though it all, one woman has been by his side. Here’s more about Josh Hart’s wife Shannon Phillips.

Hart and Phillips have known each other since they were teenagers

Josh Hart and Shannon Phillips attend the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party in Los Angeles | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coin Cloud

Phillips was born on May 26, 1995, in Greenbelt, Maryland to her mother, Karlene, and her father, Dane.

Phillips and Hart met in 10th grade and are high school sweethearts. After dating for several years, the athlete planned a special proposal for his longtime girlfriend and asked her to marry him in New Orleans on Dec. 26, 2020.

“I’ll give you the backstory. I actually had the ring since before Thanksgiving, so I knew I was going to do it for a while,” Hart told Southern Bride. “We went to Sag Harbor in the Hamptons to have dinner and drinks with JJ Redick and his wife, Chelsea. We were drinking wine and talking about rings and all that and Shannon and Chelsea were going back and forth–you know, doing the girl thing with jewelry–and Shannon looked at me jokingly but half-serious and said, ‘You should talk to Chelsea about rings when you want to do it.’ So a day or two later, I started texting Chelsea about rings and ended up FaceTiming her at the jeweler’s.”

It’s funny as a basketball player I’ve played in front of thousands and even millions of people and been cool but this….man I was nervous but we did it @_shannondesiree pic.twitter.com/2weSe2RWHW — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 27, 2020

The NBA player added: “My parents knew, and I have a host family that we’re both close with and they knew. Her mom and brother knew. Her best friend knew. All my friends knew. I was happy no one slipped up and said anything. They would have been in huge trouble.”

The two tied the knot with a reception and private party in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 28, 2021.

For their honeymoon, the couple went to not one, not two, but three different countries. They started out in Mykonos, then took in the sights of Positano in Italy, and, lastly, traveled to London.

What Phillips does for a living

Like her husband, Phillips is an athlete as well.

She played soccer in high school helping the team finish first in the Mid-Atlantic Conference. She also played the sport in college at the University of Maryland and Rutgers.

After graduating, Phillips began working in sports medicine as a pre/post-op registered nurse.

How many children Phillips and Hart have

Josh Hart & Shannon Phillips on IG: “Happy two months to our twin baby boys Haze Dana Hart and Hendrix Aaron Hart!…” pic.twitter.com/cFed0cXnax — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 12, 2023

Shortly after their engagement, Hart admitted he had baby fever but said they wanted to wait until after they were married to have kids. And so they did.

Today, Hart and Phillips have two children together. They welcomed twin boys, Haze Dana Hart and Hendrix Aaron Hart, in May 2023.