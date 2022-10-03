Kody Brown Blames Christine Brown for Her Unhappiness: ‘She Forgets What She Signed up to Be Part Of’

Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody Brown in November 2021. Sister Wives fans are just now seeing all of the footage filmed while the divorce process was happening. Even last season, it was clear that Kody Brown, Christine’s ex-husband, was trying to shift the blame, but now it’s even more obvious. In the newest episode of Sister Wives, Kody says that Christine clearly “forgot” what she signed up for.

Kody Brown says Christine Brown signed up for what she is complaining about

Kody has been incredibly insensitive to Christine Brown and the way she felt during their marriage since the premiere of season 17. Nothing is changing as the season moves forward. In the show’s most recent episode, “And Then There Were Three,” Kody Brown seemed shocked by Christine’s decision to leave. He claimed that she had forgotten what she signed up for.

Divorce a man and lose your sisters? Christine faces her #SisterWives and speaks the harsh truth out loud—she’s leaving. pic.twitter.com/2IF3ULqYbO — TLC Network (@TLC) October 2, 2022

The sentiment suggested that Christine’s unhappiness was unwarranted because plural marriage requires an element of sacrifice. From all that Christine said, she sacrificed enough and felt completely betrayed by Kody’s clear favoritism, not only toward one wife but also children.

Kody has a history of attempting to invalidate Christine Brown’s feelings

This is far from the first time Kody has attempted to invalidate Christine’s feelings. Christine has revealed that Kody spent years making her feel inferior to the other wives. In fact, Christine said that there were 10 or 12 bad years in their marriage before she ultimately decided to leave. Her statement coincides with Robyn Brown’s appearance in the Brown family.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

If she were being completely honest, Christine would admit that the unhappiness stretched back much further than that. Christine has spoken candidly about feeling like “the basement wife” and never getting Kody’s full attention.

Is Kody trying to push his other wives to leave him, too?

Kody has spent the last three episodes trying to come to terms with Christine’s decision to leave their plural marriage. The decision shouldn’t have come as a big surprise. Still, Kody acted as if he was shocked by her determination. In fact, Kody pondered whether or not Christine was serious about her plan at first. Sister Wives fans can’t imagine why he’s surprised. They’ve long suspected he’s been trying to push all but Robyn Brown out of their plural marriage.

Janelle prepares to make a big announcement, starting now on #SisterWives! pic.twitter.com/I4TRD9ja3s — TLC Network (@TLC) October 3, 2022

Kody has spent years needling Meri Brown over her “betrayal.” Meri was caught in a catfishing scandal in 2015. Recently, Meri revealed that she and Kody had ceased all intimate relations years before the catfishing scandal. Kody claimed his relationship with Janelle Brown was more of a friendship at one point. In short, it seems that Kody has stopped spending romantic time with his other wives in favor of Robyn. You could even say he emotionally abandoned them in a bid to run them out of the marriage. Kody denies all allegations of emotional abandonment, though.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think They Know Why Kody Brown Suggested Christine Brown Move to Saint George, Utah, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Distance