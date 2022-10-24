Kody Brown’s Body Language in ‘Sister Wives’ Super Teaser Concerns Fans

Kody Brown has not endeared himself to Sister Wives fans in recent episodes. If the mid-season trailer for season 17 is any indication, that won’t be changing anytime soon. While the second half of the show’s current season promises plenty more drama, one aspect of the teaser that upsets Sister Wives fans. Kody Brown’s body language is concerningly menacing when speaking to Janelle Brown in one clip.

‘Sister Wives’ fans aghast over Kody’s behavior in mid-season teaser

TLC recently released a mid-season teaser for Sister Wives. While the trailer covered Robyn Brown’s battle with coronavirus (COVID-19) and Christine Brown’s big move to Utah, fans focused on a seemingly insignificant scene. The trailer, obtained by People, includes one scene in which Kody and Janelle Brown sit down to discuss their relationship.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC/YouTube

Fans were quick to notice that Kody, when confronted with a statement he didn’t care for, leaned in close to Janelle, and seethed, “you and I have not been acting like a married couple for most of our marriage.” In a private confessional, Janelle questioned whether or not their union worked for her any longer, but while she sat with Kody, Janelle was mostly quiet. His body language was aggressive, condescending, and frankly, a touch threatening. Still, Janelle didn’t react, leading some fans to theorize that it wasn’t out of character. Her tempered response has several fans on Reddit questioning just how often Kody Brown pulls similar power plays in private.

Kody Brown’s domineering body language is nothing new

Kody’s most recent behavior concerns fans, but if you look back, it’s not the first time he’s hovered over one of his wives and acted aggressively and condescendingly to get his point across. In one season 1 episode of Sister Wives, Kody leaned over his then-wife, Christine Brown, in a similarly aggressive fashion.

In the scene, Kody questioned whether or not Christine was confused about the family’s move when she suggested she purchased one of their children a phone “in case” the family moved. The troubling behavior, at the time, seemed like a one-off incident. As the Brown family has unraveled, Kody’s become more erratic, and the domineering body language, coupled with several troubling statements, is becoming more noticeable.

Is Kody Brown punishing Janelle Brown for her friendship with Christine?

Kody’s treatment of Janelle surprised Sister Wives fans for several reasons. First and foremost, it’s the first time Janelle and Kody appear at odds with one another. In previous seasons, Janelle has been praised by Kody as the level-headed, business-minded partner.

Christine and Kody wonder what's really going on in Truely's mind as she processes the news of her parent's divorce. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/2KpVlU0sLG — TLC Network (@TLC) October 23, 2022

The duo, whose marriage didn’t seem particularly romantic, still managed to get along just fine. Now, though, Kody seems to be putting his anger on Janelle. We can’t help but wonder if that’s because Christine has officially left the family, and Janelle is opting to maintain a close relationship with her. If Kody was willing to cut off his children over differing opinions and opted out of spending time with the children he shares with Christine Brown because of his romantic issues with her, we can’t imagine he wouldn’t do the same to a wife. If Janelle were to walk away, Kody would be left with a single, semi-functioning marriage. Is that what he’s wanted all along, though?

