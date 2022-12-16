Kody Brown’s Marriages Are Largely Over, but He Didn’t Want to Be ‘Judged’ for Split From Meri Brown

Sister Wives fans have spent five seasons watching Meri Brown and Kody Brown waffle back and forth about where their marriage stands. The couple has become more realistic about their union in recent seasons. In season 17, Kody Brown stated that his marriage to Meri Brown was over and that she was free to marry someone else. That might have felt like a recent development, but Meri claims she asked Kody if he wanted to address their relationship publicly long before he made the statement. Kody’s first wife claims he refused to publicly address the end of their union because he didn’t want the “judgment.”

Meri Brown claims Kody Brown kept up the charade of their marriage because he didn’t want to be ‘judged’

In a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all obtained by People, Meri Brown spells out exactly why she and Kody Brown never issued a public statement about the end of their marriage. Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan that she had approached Kody about publicly addressing the state of their marriage, but he refused to do so.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

She revealed that Kody didn’t want to issue a public statement because he was worried about public perception. She said that Kody didn’t want to deal with the judgment that would come with a public separation. While Meri complied with Kody’s wishes, his third wife, Christine Brown, did not. She publicly announced the end of her marriage to Kody Brown in 2021.

Meri Brown claims she’s still open to reconciling

Meri seemed to accept that her marriage was officially over. At least, she did so begrudgingly in a sneak peek for the upcoming tell-all episode. While Meri admits that her marriage is over, she isn’t closing the door on Kody Brown completely. While she seems to know he’s over it, she’s still open to reconciling in the future. Fans of Sister Wives think she’s delusional.

Kody reveals the moment he once considered reconciliation with Meri — but that’s news to her! Tune in to the shocking 3-part tell all, starting Sunday at 10/9c.#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/N66u6S6teu — TLC Network (@TLC) December 16, 2022

Reconciliation seems unlikely, but Kody Brown allegedly consider it at one point, too. The father of 18 claims that a meaningful gift from Meri made him reconsider the status of their troubled marriage. He later asserted that Christine Brown lost it when he told her he was considering working on things with wife number 1. Christine claims Kody is lying about her reaction to any reconciliation talk.

Who is Kody Brown still married to?

When Sister Wives began in 2010, Kody Brown was juggling four relationships. In 2022, as fans eagerly await the famed tell-all episodes that will wrap up season 17, Kody has one functioning marriage. The father of 18 is currently only married to Robyn Brown spiritually and legally.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Christine Brown was the first of Kody Brown’s marriages to officially end. In November 2021, Christine took to Twitter to announce the end of her marriage just days before season 16 of Sister Wives premiered. She moved to Utah with her youngest child and has begun dating again.

Meri Brown and Janelle Brown appeared to be hanging onto their troubled marriages through season 17 of Sister Wives. Still, sneak peeks from the upcoming tell-all episode have revealed that neither considers themselves married to Kody Brown any longer. Janelle’s announcement came first. In the first sneak peek for the tell-all epis#ode, Kody and Janelle independently revealed that they had been separated for several months.

More recently, Meri acquiesced that her marriage was officially over after seeing a clip from Sister Wives. In the clip, Kody Brown stated that Meri was free to marry another man.