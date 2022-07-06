Kortni Gilson Shares Sobriety Update After Stepping Away From MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore’ in Season 3

Floribama Shore star Kortni Gilson has been living her life out of the spotlight. Since stepping away from the MTV series in the third season, Kortni has been focused on herself and her mental health. On July 5, the reality TV star updated fans about her healing journey. Here’s what she had to say.

Kortni Gilson | MTV

Kortni Gilson stepped away from ‘Floribama Shore’ in season 3

In the third season of Floribama Shore, Kortni experienced an emotional break down in a cab home from the nightclub. The experience was so intense, MTV put the cameras down.

Kortni Gilson | MTV

Back at the beach house, Kortni told everyone she was leaving. Her roommates understood, as Kortni’s exit was so she could focus on her mental health.

Later, in a conversation with Dr. Drew, Kortni talked about what happened when the cameras shut off. Kortni referred to the cab ride as an “all-time low” and spoke about being raped when she was a teenager.

“When the cameras shut off, I was screaming about all of the sexual assault that happened to me,” she explained to Dr. Drew. “I couldn’t tell anybody about it. These were guys that I knew, that I thought I was friends with, which was why I felt so stupid to trust somebody.” In Dr. Drew’s opinion, Kortni’s reaction wasn’t surprising considering her alcohol consumption and medications, which included Valium, Xanax, and Adderall.

‘Floribama Shore’ star celebrates three years sober from Xanax

On July 5, Kortni shared a reel to her Instagram featuring photos and videos from her past and recovery. “Today marks three years I’ve been off Xanax,” she captioned the post, adding: “July 5 2019 was the day I hit rock bottom. I had a mental break down while filming Floribama which catapulted me into my healing journey. It was the day I decided to stop taking pills and get the help I knew I needed.”

After her exit from the shore house, Kortni sits down with Dr Drew to talk about her experience living with trauma and her decision to seek help.



Head to @FloribamaShore on Facebook to hear her share her story. https://t.co/2GnWEq5Uz9 pic.twitter.com/8Gr8LzwZOV — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) January 31, 2020

Kortni’s post continues:

“I’m finally in this place of self love where I can be genuinely proud of myself. I used to get so embarrassed when people would tell me how proud they were, almost like I didn’t deserve it. Along the way I’ve learned to put myself first. To set boundaries. Healed a whole lot and still have a whole lot more to heal lol. Learning to love myself unconditionally. That’s been the hardest part. I still have my days where I don’t have a clue what I’m doing. I make mistakes but it’s how I choose to grow from them that matters. We never stop growing and I think that’s beautiful.”

‘Floribama Shore’s Kortni Gilson is grateful for the love and support from fans

The former reality star still hasn’t returned to the MTV series, but she’s grateful for her supporters. She concluded her three-year sobriety post: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way. You guys have helped me more than you will ever know. From the messages, comments, and all the love you show to a complete stranger I love you guys.”

At publication, there isn’t an update regarding future episodes of Floribama Shore. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest.

How to get help:

In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

RELATED: MTV ‘Floribama Shore’: Where to Watch Every Season of the Reality Series