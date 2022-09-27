Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Instagram User for Pregnancy Comment

Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year, from her whirlwind romance with rock star Travis Barker, to the couple’s IVF journey. These days, the reality star has no time for comments about her weight. And she recently shut down a perceived body-shamer in her Instagram comments section.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance and IVF journey

Kardashian and Barker have known each other since 2017, spending time together and with their children. The pair were often rumored to be dating. But the rumors kicked into high gear in early 2021.

Fans pointed to flirty Instagram comments and more hangout sessions. Later, the couple’s reps confirmed it in January of that same year. From there, Kardashian and Barker packed on the PDA, holding hands and kissing at dinner dates, walking down the street, and on vacations together.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed in October on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California. No surprise, Kardashian said yes! The couple tied the knot in a series of ceremonies, from a Las Vegas wedding chapel, to a Santa Barbara courthouse, to Portofino, Italy.

The couple has made no secret about their desire to have a child together, and Kardashian opened up about their IVF journey.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” The Kardashians star said in a WSJ Magazine profile. “It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

She has not shared if she has started the treatments back up again, but many fans are speculating about a possible pregnancy—and not always sensitively.

Kourtney Kardashian claps back at a pregnancy comment

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kardashian recently posted a mirror selfie of herself sporting a nude underwear set on Instagram with the caption, “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot.”

“Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant,” someone commented. Kardashian was quick to clap back, writing, “nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

However, this fan wasn’t the only one who thought Kardashian and Barker might be expecting. Most pointed to the way she was posed in the shot.

“girl I thought she was pregnant too based on her hand placement on her stomach,” someone wrote, while another commented, “Why r u holding ur belly? Love the figure but inquiring minds r curious.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s new wellness line, Lemme

Meet Lemme – my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life. We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements! @lemme pic.twitter.com/53qvd0aSfA — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 12, 2022

Like Kardashian said in her caption, she just launched a new business: Lemme, a line of wellness products. She teased the business online for a few days before revealing to fans what Lemme is all about.

“Meet Lemme – my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life,” she tweeted. “We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements!”

According to Kardashian, the name came from a word she and the rest of her team use all the time.

“I couldn’t think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we’d say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this,'” Kardashian told WSJ. “Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads.”

