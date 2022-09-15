Why Kourtney Kardashian Decided to Take Travis Barker’s Last Name: ‘It Wasn’t a Thought’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in May, and the reality star recently revealed that she decided to take her musician husband’s last name. Here’s what Kardashian said about taking Barker’s last name and whether or not she’s dropping the moniker tied to her famous family.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in May

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got married on May 22 in an extravagant ceremony in Italy. The famous couple tied the knot at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana. Their closest friends and family members watched as Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar surrounded by red roses and white candles.

The reality star wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana corset lace mini dress with tulle gloves, lace heels, and a cathedral-length veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect” (a reference to the tattoo on Barker’s head). The Blink-182 drummer wore a black double-breasted suit designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The couple legally married a few days before the lavish celebration in Italy. On May 15, Barker and Kardashian had an intimate ceremony at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

Although the wedding took place months ago, Kardashian just recently revealed that she decided to take Barker’s last name.

For her wedding in Portofino, Italy to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, accompanied by a sweeping veil. https://t.co/S10TnNaLAU pic.twitter.com/6YuSL446l2 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 22, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she decided to take Travis Barker’s last name

The reality star, who has used her famous family’s moniker both personally and professionally for years, decided to change her last name. Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The mother of three told Hoda Kotb why she decided to take Travis Barker’s last name on TODAY. “It was a given. Yeah, it was just a given,” Kardashian said. “It wasn’t a thought.”

But the reality star isn’t eschewing her maiden name entirely. “So now my middle name is Kardashian,” she explained.

When Kotb asked Kardashian what married life was like, the Poosh founder said it was “easy,” adding, “When it’s right, it’s right.”

The reality star and the musician had a ‘practice’ wedding before their ceremony in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker technically got married three times (although only their courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara was legally binding).

The famous couple had a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. Barker performed at the event with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R. After the show, he and Kardashian had a wedding ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis impersonator.

On April 6, Kardashian shared an Instagram post with several photos from the Las Vegas wedding. “Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned the images. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

RELATED: Fans Are Confused by Kourtney Kardashian’s New ‘Lemme’ Line of Vitamin Gummies: ‘Literally So Disappointing’