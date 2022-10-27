Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Drunk as a Skunk’ When She Married Travis Barker in Las Vegas

Details about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding come up in The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 6. It’s been six months since the couple tied the knot (for the first time), but fans are finally getting more insight into Kravis’ impromptu wedding. “She was drunk as a skunk laying on the floor throwing up,” Kris Jenner tells her eldest daughter in “You Have No Idea How Iconic This Is!” Hear how Kourtney explains the evening.

‘The Kardashians’ new episode gives more insight into Travis and Kourtney’s Vegas wedding

In The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 6, Kourtney and Barker regale her friend Simon Huck with the story of their Las Vegas wedding. “I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas,” Kourtney tells cameras, claiming “Vegas with Travis is really fun.”

According to the mother of three, the idea to tie the knot was Travis’. After finding the best vegan sushi in Las Vegas, the couple started looking up “cute little chapels.” They found the only chapel open at the time and with Travis’ manager, his drum tech who doubles as a photographer, and security in tow, the couple tied the knot.

Kourtney Kardashian ‘blacked out’ at her Las Vegas wedding

“I blacked out,” Kourtney tells Huck in episode 6 of The Kardashians Season 2. “I actually don’t remember, though.”

Kourtney doesn’t remember walking down the aisle, the Elvis impersonator singing to her, or even having a bouquet. In the episode, she shares video footage of the wedding ceremony, where you can hear her “slurring” her vows.

At one point in the evening, the Elvis impersonator called Kourtney Khloé by accident and she fell to the floor laughing. “Kourtney was on one,” Barker said. “Tequila Kourtney is a different person,” her friend Huck admitted.

At the night’s end, Kourtney said she threw up, took her top off, unbuttoned her pants, and had to walk through the hotel with people taking her photo. “I was a hot slob kabob,” she concluded. Regardless, Kourtney called the Las Vegas wedding “the most fun.”

Kourtney and Travis got married on April 4 in Las Vegas

The couple said their vows at One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 a.m. wearing their Grammy looks. “They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle,” chapel owner Marty Frierson told People at the time. “I don’t know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing.”

Barker is Kourtney’s first marriage. Barker has two previous marriages, one with Melissa Kennedy (2001-2002) and another with Shanna Moakler (2004-2008). Kourtney and Travis went on to have two more weddings after their late-night Vegas nuptials: a courthouse ceremony on May 15 in Santa Barbara and another on May 22 at L’Olivetta in Italy.

Watch new episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu every Thursday.