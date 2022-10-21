Kourtney Kardashian has some parenting experience and an intriguing take on raising her children in the public eye. The Poosh founder has always prioritized her kids and finds time for them despite her busy schedule. Kourtney has, however, been called out on her parenting style by her fans and family members concerning her daughter Penelope Disick, but she never seems phased by the criticism.

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick are parents to three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Mason, their oldest child, was born in 2009 and is 12 years old. The pre-teen is no longer on social media and only occasionally shows up on The Kardashians.

Penelope Disick was born in July 2012, making her the second child for Scott and Kourtney and their only daughter. The young girl has an extremely tight relationship with her famous parents, especially her mom, Kourtney. Reign, Kourtney and Scott’s youngest, was born on Dec. 14, 2014—coincidentally, on his older brother Mason’s birthday. He makes adorable appearances on The Kardashians now and then.

Kourtney Kardashian fans can’t believe how fast Penelope Disick has grown up

It’s hard to imagine that the Kardashian children are growing up, even though fans have been following every detail of their lives for decades. In September, Kourtney stunned her Instagram followers by posting a series of images that showed her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick looking all grown up. In one photo, the young girl wore a bubble gum pink dress with a square neck and spaghetti straps, while her brother Reign sported a pair of denim overalls and a white T-shirt. The two looked happy as they smiled at the camera in front of a pink backdrop.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how mature Penelope looked. “P looks so grown,” one user wrote beneath the 10-photo carousel of Kourtney’s Lemme supplement line launch party.

“P looks so grown!!! Wasn’t she like 4 the other day?!” commented another user.

A third user wrote, “P is growing up to be such a beautiful girl.”

Kourtney’s attachment parenting

Kourtney Kardashian often takes heat from the public for how she raises her children. The oldest Kardashian sibling may make some questionable choices regarding her children, but one aspect of her parenting has received much praise. That’s her advocating for attachment parenting, a style of raising kids that has gained popularity in recent years.

Attachment parenting involves regular physical connection and responsiveness to your child, which includes babywearing, co-sleeping, and extended breastfeeding. Most parents plan on being able to put their baby down whenever they need to and on seeing their infant peacefully sleeping in the crib. However, as Kourtney says, having a baby is often nothing like people imagine it to be.

Speaking to Redbook magazine, the mother of three said, “It came naturally to me; I didn’t plan it. When I had Mason, co-sleeping just kind of happened naturally. It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

Kourtney stated in a later article for her lifestyle website Poosh that she had attempted to get Mason to sleep in his own bed. Frequently, he would begin the night in his room before making his way to his parent’s bed. Scott and Kourtney eventually adopted a family bed and followed Mason’s lead regarding when he was ready to sleep in his own room, which he ultimately did at age seven.

Kourtney has zero patience for anyone who questions her parenting skills. With several well-known pediatricians supporting the attachment parenting style, maybe it’s time people gave the Kardashian a break.

