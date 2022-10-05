Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married three times, but the reality star recently revealed she still doesn’t live with the Blink-182 drummer. Here’s Kardashian’s explanation for why the couple lives apart and what fans are saying about it.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in May and seem like the perfect match

In May, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy in a lavish ceremony. The famous couple actually had three weddings – a legally binding courthouse ceremony in California a few days before the Italian wedding, and a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas in April.

Barker and Kardashian have a lot in common and seem like the perfect match. They both came into their marriage with children from previous relationships, and they are both protective parents.

Kardashian and Barker each have their own lifestyle and wellness brands (Poosh and Lemme for the reality star, and Barker Wellness for the musician). They both have experience in the reality TV world – Barker starred in Meet the Barkers with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and many of its spinoff shows. The famous couple also shares a strict vegan diet.

But despite their seemingly perfect marriage, Kardashian recently revealed that she and Barker don’t live together.

Kourtney Kardashian explained why she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, even though they are married

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married three times, the reality star revealed that she and her famous husband live separately.

She explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that they maintain separate homes primarily for the sake of their children. “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” the reality star said (via Cosmopolitan).

“For the most part, we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house,” she said, adding, “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away.”

Kardashian said that Barker comes by her house every night, and sometimes they have sleepovers. “But I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning,” she explained. “And then I go straight to his house and have matcha, he has it ready for me. And then we have matcha and talk and hang out and work out together and then we start our day.”

She also revealed that they are looking for a joint home to share in the future, but they haven’t found the perfect one yet.

Fans reacted to the reality star’s living situation

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker fans discussed the revelation that the famous couple lives apart in a Reddit thread. Many seemed jealous of the arrangement.

“Don’t blame her, TBH,” one fan wrote. “Married and sometimes a whole house just doesn’t feel like enough space. If I could afford it I’d propose the two house living arrangement. Sometimes you just want to be left the heck alone ?.”

“If I could afford this, I’d love to do the same,” said another fan. “A duplex would be ideal. I’d prob still spend a lot of time with them/a few nights a week together…..but god I love my weirdo alone time.”

And one fan commented, “Having your own space is the dream tbh… the only reason why more people don’t do this is because of real estate prices. Marriages and relationships will be SO much healthier this way.”

