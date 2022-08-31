Kourtney Kardashian Is Getting Roasted by Fans Over Poosh Skin Care Product: ‘Useless’ and ‘Vastly Overpriced’

Fans are slamming Kourtney Kardashian over the marketing of her new Poosh skin care product. They also aren’t too happy about the product’s price and ingredients. Here’s what we know about Kardashian’s Poosh skin care and what fans are saying about it.

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh collaborated with AlkaGlam on a skin care product

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian recently announced a collaboration with AlkaGlam on a new skin care product. Poosh and Alkaglam joined forces to create a “Carbon Purifying Facial Mist.”

According to the Poosh website, the face spray is “a completely new formulation that uses a mix of minerals (zinc, grey tourmaline, silver, mafian stone, magnesium) and kaolin soil, plus activated carbon” that is meant to “draw out dirt and excess oil as well as pH-balance all skin types while improving the appearance of skin.”

Kardashian pointed out the sustainability of the product by saying, “This one bottle can last up to a year, and you can just refill with distilled water to activate the minerals, so it’s an environmentally sustainable choice as well, which is super important to us at Poosh.”

The Poosh x Alkaglam Carbon Purifying Mist retails for $95.

Kourtney Kardashian fans are slamming the Poosh founder’s skin care product

Fans are roasting Kourtney Kardashian’s new skin care product online. They discussed the alkaline face mist and its marketing on a Reddit thread.

Many mentioned Kardashian’s since-deleted Tweet from Aug. 29 promoting the product. The Poosh founder wrote, “Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals.” Fans pointed out that, scientifically, minerals and chemicals are the same thing.

“It’s literally basic science, they teach you this in middle school ?,” wrote one fan, while another said, “When your audience is smarter than you are ?.”

Others slammed the product’s price point and ingredients. “Kourtney’s mess is firstly VASTLY OVERPRICED and has an odd collection of ingredients,” wrote one fan who claimed to be an esthetician. “Just from a quick look I would not recommend.”

And another fan wrote, “‘Mineral face mist’… you mean… water? I can’t with all these useless expensive products.”

Kim Kardashian was recently criticized for high prices and zero UV protection

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only member of her famous family facing criticism for a skin care product. Fans also recently slammed her sister, Kim Kardashian, for her new skin care line, called SKKN.

On June 11, the reality star shared an Instagram post detailing the prices of her products, including a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, eye cream, and more. The products range in price from $43-$95 (or $37-$81 for a refill), and the complete collection costs $575.

According to Kardashian’s post, the entire line is “clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and thoughtfully formulated without gluten, sulfates, phenoxyethanol, BHT, and PEGs.” But the products are also missing sunscreen, a key ingredient in most skin care lines.

