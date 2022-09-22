Kourtney Kardashian’s Past Comments About Khloé Kardashian’s Body Are ‘Insanely Cruel’ to Some Fans

Fans of the Kardashian family are no strangers to unfriendly interactions between the Kardashian/Jenner clan members. Whether it’s legitimate grievances or just playing it up for the TV show, watching everyone verbally spar is half the fun of the reality series. However, there comes a time when enough is enough, and some fans think Kourtney may have crossed that line with comments she made about her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

(L to R) Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As mentioned, fans are accustomed to hearing the Kardashians make mean comments about each other. For the most part, these tit-for-tat exchanges stay on pretty even ground. If not all in good fun, they’re at least tolerable for all involved and don’t hit below the belt.

However, this isn’t always the case, with some insults escalating far beyond normal family arguments or even TV spectacles. Many fans have picked up on Kourtney’s many uncalled-for comments about Khloé’s weight over the years. In some resurfaced clips, Kourtney is seen needling Khloé about her food choices, asking why she chose to eat (of all things) artichoke. She goes on to say that she thinks she “gained a few pounds” and needles her with accusations that she’s been snacking between meals. She even throws in a comment asking, “Where did it all go wrong?” concerning her eating healthy but still seeming to gain weight.

Cruel as this might be on its own, it’s worse knowing Khloé’s relationship to food overall. In recent years, she’s been open about her unhealthy eating habits and dieting. When talking with Health Magazine, she got candid about her “yo-yo dieting” and her tendency to try multiple diets in the hope of losing more and more weight, as well as her problem with emotional binge eating. With all this in mind, Kourtney’s comments seem severely out of line and designed to hurt her for no reason.

Fans aren’t happy with this behavior from Kourtney

Fans on Reddit‘s Keeping Up With the Kardashians subreddit commented on the recently resurfaced clips. In a comment that seemed to sum up what almost everyone was thinking, one user said, “What an insanely cruel thing to say, it kinda shook me for a second.”

Many fans quickly jump to Khloé’s defense and point out how positive Kim was in the preceding clip. While some did think she seemed insincere while complimenting her sister on her weight loss and looks, it was still refreshing to hear compared to Kourtney’s insults coming up next.

Unsurprisingly, Kourtney also had her defenders. “I mean, it’s not hard to pick random clips out to suit the narrative,” said one person. While this is undoubtedly true, it doesn’t particularly change what happened in the scene in question. Positive comments by Kourtney toward Khloé or negative ones toward her from her other family members don’t make this comment any less mean.

Khloé Kardashian has made a lot of progress on her self-image and health journey

?Its a mother daughter kinda shopping day ?just added pieces to both mine and True’s closets. Shop now ? https://t.co/bOC2cslkte pic.twitter.com/6dvT39M5pC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 19, 2022

As she shared in the Health interview, Khloé Kardashian has worked hard to repair her relationship with health and food. Currently, she’s generally happy with where she’s at and has reportedly given up her unhealthy diet habits.

She talked a lot about adjusting her thinking around health, saying it’s become a “lifestyle” rather than a diet with a starting and ending point. She went on to talk about how she’s found mental and physical relief at the gym and how she goes about making better health choices in ways that can stick. She also pointed out how important all of this was not only for herself but for modeling good behavior for her daughter, True.

RELATED: Why Kourtney Kardashian Once Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ to Be Kylie Jenner’s Sister