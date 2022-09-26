Kourtney Kardashian Poses With Urinals Again, and Fans Say It’s ‘Embarrassing’ for Her ‘Life and Soul’

Fans are calling out Kourtney Kardashian after she posted yet another bizarre picture of herself posing in front of urinals. Here’s what the reality star shared on Instagram and what fans are saying about the “embarrassing” photos.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian has shared multiple Instagram photos of herself posing in front of unflushed urinals

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has been sharing some strange photos on social media lately.

On Aug. 16, the oldest Kardashian sister shared a series of Instagram photos from backstage at one of her husband Travis Barker’s shows. The Blink-182 drummer has been supporting his friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on the Mainstream Sellout tour. A few pictures showed Kardashian posing in front of a row of urinals … some of which were unflushed. The reality star simply captioned the post, “backstage.”

And on Sept. 23, Kardashian shared another Instagram post featuring photos of herself posing in front of unflushed urinals again. “Fell in love with the girl at the rock show,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans say the Kourtney Kardashian urinal photos are ‘embarrassing’

Kourtney Kardashian fans slammed the reality star for her peculiar photoshoots with dirty urinals. Many left scathing comments on her Instagram posts, but they also sounded off in a Reddit thread titled, “More pictures with pee filled urinals. wtf kourt? embarrassing for your life and soul.”

“This is like her 4th ‘pee in the urinal’ post and like her 6th ‘in a bathroom’ post,” noted one fan, while another asked, “WHY DOES SHE KEEP DOING THIS??!!! is it part of her midlife crisis or what????”

One fan questioned, “Why is she always in a mens room too? It’s so bizarre,” while another commented, “It’s almost like they are so self-centered they don’t see anything in their surroundings.”

And one fan wrote, “Honestly, it’s embarrassing for her life and soul but I’m also living for her loving her rocker wife life.”

Fans have been using the reality star’s quote since she said it on ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian fans have been using the phrase “embarrassing for your life and soul” ever since the reality star uttered the words on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The memorable quote slipped out of Kourtney’s mouth in season 9, episode 8 of the long-running show. Kourtney and her two oldest sisters, Kim and Khloé, walked in on their mother, Kris Jenner, doing a photoshoot in the pool. Jenner was scantily clad in a sheer white vest.

“That is so embarrassing for your life and your soul!” Kourtney iconically announced.

RELATED: 4 Crucial Things Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have in Common That Make Them a Perfect Match