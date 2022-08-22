Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Responds to Fan Backlash Over Reports of Excessive Water Usage

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to fire back after she was slammed for reportedly exceeding her household’s water budget. Here’s what fans previously said about the reality star, how Kardashian responded, and what fans are saying now.

Kourtney Kardashian | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Fans slammed Kourtney Kardashian after reports exposed her excessive water use

Kourtney Kardashian came under fire when reports revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had significantly exceeded the water budget for her household. According to CBS Los Angeles, water records proved that Kardashian’s house, “an $8 million home in Calabasas,” had “used 245% of its allotted water budget in May – the fourth month it went over budget.”

The 43-year-old has a lifestyle brand and website called Poosh, where she touts her environmentally-friendly lifestyle with articles like “Ways Kourt Has Changed Her Home to Be More Eco-Friendly” and “21 Daily Habits to Help Protect Mother Earth.”

Fans slammed Kardashian and labeled her a “hypocrite” for her water usage in a Reddit thread titled, “Kourtney being shamed on CBS this morning for going above water budget during drought.”

One fan commented, “She should be ashamed and she should be heavily fined. Whoever buys her ‘I’m an ecological gal’ shtick needs to wake tf up,” while another wrote, “Monster hypocrite. Is all of her wellness & environmentalism a lie or image?”

Kardashian and her famous family have also been criticized for their frequent use of private jets because of the impact on the environment.

Severe droughts in California have led some counties to enact unprecedented water budgets. A CBS Los Angeles investigation found that celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone are using as much as three times their allotted water budget https://t.co/y4NYKDUvUH — CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) July 15, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly reacted to the water use criticism with a photo

On Aug. 17, not long after reports surfaced about Kourtney Kardashian’s excessive water usage, the reality star seemingly responded to the backlash on social media.

She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours) showing what appeared to be her yard (based on the pool, which fans recognize from Kardashian’s other social media photos). The lawn took up the majority of the photo, and was visibly under-watered, having turned yellow and brown.

The reality star’s grass is usually a lush, vibrant green, thanks to frequent and thorough watering.

What do Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade and Sylvester Stallone have in common? They've received notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets.https://t.co/8RkeruPNso — KNX News 97.1 FM (@knxnews) August 22, 2022

Fans are divided on how they feel about the reality star’s photo

Kourtney Kardashian fans noticed the photo of her backyard in her Instagram Stories, and many took it as the reality star’s response to the criticism over her excessive water usage. They are giving mixed reactions to the yellow grass on a Reddit thread titled, “Wait this is a good thing right???? Did she stop watering????”

“First she flew commercial and now she’s showing us that she’s not watering her lawn,” wrote one fan. “She’s really trying to distance herself from her climate criminal sisters ?.”

Another fan opined, “They cut her off! Or put a limiter on her! It’s so insane what she did with her water intake for her home.”

Others believe Kardashian genuinely cares about the environment and has changed her water usage. “You know what, I’ll take it,” wrote one fan. “Hopefully she’s taking this seriously and has realized the negative impact she has had on the environment.”

“Whatever reason – she’s doing something right or might be influencing other[s] to do the same,” commented another fan. “Who cares why she does it, at least at a good thing for the climate.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Confused By Her Bizarre Instagram Photoshoot With Urinals