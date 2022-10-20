Kourtney Kardashian’s Staple White Tanks Cost Less Than $10

The rich and famous often step out in thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing and accessories. But anyone looking to copy celebrity style might end up burning a hole in their pocket. However, stars like Kourtney Kardashian prove you don’t need millions in the bank to look stunning. The Poosh founder is known for rocking white tanks that cost under $10.

Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite tank top is from Hanes

White tank tops are the epitome of high-low fashion. They go with almost anything. Wear one with vintage bootcut jeans or snakeskin pants, and you’re as stylish as every ’90s supermodel.

Fashion is constantly recycling itself, and several ’90s trends have found their way back into the mainstream, where celebs adopt them. The white tank top is here, and unlike every other fashion staple that’s returned even costlier than before, it remains affordable, as Kourtney Kardashian proves.

She has found kids’ tanks that she’s turned into a fashion go-to. The reality TV star once shared with her brand Poosh that she buys boys’ Hanes tank tops in size XS “so they are super-fitted and cropped.”

According to shoppers who discovered these tiny tanks through the A-lister, they’re great for anyone with a smaller frame. The tops are made from a polyester/cotton blend, so they shrink less while lasting longer. The best part is that Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite white tanks will set you back only about $10 for a five-pack.

That’s roughly $2 each, so you don’t need to buy a $500 top to look like a Kardashian. If you don’t want an itty-bitty shirt, no worries. Hanes offers similar styles in adult sizes, so there are plenty of options for comfy wardrobe staples.

How does Kourtney Kardashian style the white tank top?

Since bursting into the spotlight on the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the oldest Kardashian sibling has become a fashion icon, with fans emulating her style.

According to Poosh, Kardashian loves pairing the white Hanes tank top with Converse sneakers and oversized hoodies and jackets, which she advises to “borrow” from your partner. Kardashian recently added some edge to the otherwise plain white tank when she styled it with cutout Courrèges trousers and a leather jacket.

The star also uses these budget picks

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have established themselves as beauty mavens, and Kourtney Kardashian is a lifestyle and beauty boss. She often reveals her secrets to looking fabulous, and though some of her picks are pricy, others are affordable for daily use.

Kardashian swears by Caudalie Grape Water. The $18 mist hydrates the skin and reduces sensitivity. The star’s sculpted eyebrows also come thanks to a $22 Kelley Baker brow pencil. It’s double-sided, with a twist-up pencil on one end and a spoolie brush on the other.

For her nighttime routine, which she shows in a “Go to Bed With Me” episode for Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian kicks things off with Garnier micellar cleansing water. Most drugstores and Amazon sell the product for under $12. The micellar water gently removes makeup and pollutants to provide a clean surface for your nighttime beauty regimen.

