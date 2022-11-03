Kourtney Kardashian‘s fans were nothing short of thrilled to learn the reality television star married her new beau, Travis Barker. Living up to her family’s reputation of doing things lavishly and large, all three of Kourtney Kardashian’s weddings to Barker seemed to capture the essence of their relationship and love.

Now that Kourtney Kardashian and Barker have officially tied the knot, many were excited to learn the couple was making plans to have a baby together. However, some may be wondering if things have since changed due to the pair’s decision on IVF.

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a break from IVF

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Took a Break From Their IVF Journey https://t.co/v941sjcsWX — E! News (@enews) September 12, 2022

Throughout Season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared her hopes and dreams for a new baby with Travis Barker, but she also opened up about the struggles that came with it. Opting to try to conceive through in vitro fertilization (IVF), the effects of the process caused the reality television star to experience menopause-like symptoms and much more.

In a Wall Street Journal News Exclusive interview, Kourtney Kardashian explained, “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.” On top of that, this past July, the newlywed couple had to deal with Barker’s unexpected health issues.

An extreme bout of pancreatitis had hospitalized the Blink-182 star, but he has since recovered and seems to be doing much better. Especially considering Barker and his bandmates just announced that they are reuniting for a world tour.

Many are giving Kourtney some credit behind the exciting event considering she was the reason Barker faced his fear of flying, which ultimately helped bring the tour to fruition. Nevertheless, despite the couple’s professional endeavors, they haven’t lost sight of starting a family.

What Kourtney Kardashian shared about having a baby with her husband

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian posing for paparazzi | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

ET‘s recent feature shed a lot of light on Kourtney Kardashian and Barker’s journey to hopefully getting pregnant. A source close to the couple shared, “Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation.”

This past September, Season 2 of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu, and fans and followers of the series were eager to see what exactly was going on in Kardashian and Barker’s life. In “Prada You,” while in a confessional, Kourtney revealed, “After eight months of our IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally.”

The reality television star went on to add, “The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they’ve seen.” People reported many of the details behind Kourtney Kardashian’s monumental and personal decision.

How many kids do Kardashian and Barker have individually?

Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Ecstatic' to Marry Travis Barker: 'Would Also Love to Have a Baby,' Says Source https://t.co/y1oEAvdEyr — People (@people) October 18, 2021

In many ways, Kourtney Kardashian raised her children on her first reality television show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During much of this era, Kourtney was dating her longtime boo, Scott Disick.

In December 2009, Disick and Kardashian welcomed Mason, their first son, into the world. A few years later, the former couple had a daughter, Penelope, and then another son, Reign.

As for Travis Barker, he has two children with his ex Shanna Moakler. Through Moakler, Barker also has close connections with his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Between Kourtney Kardashian and Barker, they have six total children that they care for, and if all goes well, soon that number will be growing. The couple and all of their fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

RELATED: The Real Reason Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Grandma Was Her Only Guest at Her Travis Barker California Wedding