Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Caption About ‘Getting Ready to Mosh’ Has Fans Cringing

In case you missed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish, multiple weddings earlier this year, the two are now happy newlyweds. The lovebirds are very supportive of each other, so when Barker announced that his band, Blink-182, will be going on tour next year, Kardashian jumped at the opportunity to send him an encouraging message on Instagram.

But many of the people who responded to her post were anything but impressed.

‘Getting ready to mosh’

Recently it was announced that Blink-182 will be launching a world tour next year. It’s their first tour since 2015, so fans are thrilled to see them hit the road again, and Barker’s wife was cheering them on as well.

People reports that Kardashian was happy to show her support for her husband. She posted pictures on her Instagram account of herself in a long, black, fishnet dress and an oversized black Blink-182 hoodie.

“Rockstar world tour wife,” the caption read, “getting ready to mosh in a city near you!” Barker seemed to appreciate the sentiment, commenting “Tour life lookin’ good on you.” But other people were a little more critical in their reactions.

‘This is SO cringe’

On Reddit, someone reposted the picture and caption, and the responses got a little harsh at times. Many people seemed certain that she was embarrassing herself. “Wait is the title her caption? Pls no baby pls no,” one commenter said.

“I didn’t think my inner emo would ever die, but whaddya know,” another admitted. Many commenters pointed out that Kardashian seemed to be taking on a different persona to fit in with her rockstar husband, making her seem inauthentic. “She has no personal identity, and it’s pathetic,” one said.

“Stop trying to make it happen, Kourtney,” another agreed. “You’re not punk, nor are you rock n roll.” Another fan felt the post was, “SO cringe my god, my second hand embarrassment is off the wall,” one person complained. But a few commenters thought that the rest of them were missing the joke entirely.

“I think it’s a joke from Benny where he mocks her and says ‘trav I wanna mosh,'” one of them pointed out. “She’s making fun of herself if it helps at all?” another said. But who is Benny, and what’s the joke?

‘I wanna mosh, Trav!’

In 2021, back before Kardashian and Barker tied the multiple knots, comedian Benito Skinner made fun of Kardashian for changing her style to match her new boyfriend. In a video captioned “Kourtney goes punk,” he portrayed her as someone desperately trying to appear young and relevant.

He wore fishnets and heavy eyeliner and flipped off the camera several times. To complete the scene, he said things like “I eat boys for breakfast!” and “The Poosh word of the day is ‘anarchy’!” One line people especially appreciated was, “I wanna mosh, Trav!”

According to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian reacted to the parody with a good sense of humor. She even left a comment, saying, “it’s the widow’s peak for me,” referring to the pointed hairline Skinner drew on his forehead with eyeliner. Barker also responded in the spirit of the joke, saying, “I wanna mosh.”

A few die-hard fans seem to think that Kardashian’s Instagram post is a nod back to this parody. If so, she’s not just displaying her curves in her barely-there dress, but she’s also showing off an excellent sense of humor.

