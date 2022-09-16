Kourtney Kardashian’s Recent Instagram Story Has Fans Roasting Her Denim Leg Warmers

Love it or hate it, a fashion trend from the 1980s is back in style. That’s right, folks, leg warmers are all the rage once more with a new twist that had fashion icon Kourtney Kardashian taking notice.

Initially favored by dancers to keep their muscles warm and supple, the fuzzy knit version gained popularity in the early ’80s thanks to workout gurus like Jane Fonda. The 1983 film Flashdance further contributed to the fad that arguably ushered in the age of Athleisure wear.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

While some people are happy the trend is here, others find the new take on cut-off jeans a little cringy. Recently Kardashian posted a denim leg warmer pic of her own on Instagram, drawing an interesting reaction.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic of her denim leg warmers on Instagram

Recently, Kardashian posted a pic to her Instagram story featuring her flawless legs sporting the controversial new look. She appears to be seated on a distressed wood floor with her legs stretched out. She’s wearing what is best described as the bottom half of a pair of black cut-off jeans with the hemmed ends pulled up over her knees.

Like Miro’s, her jeans feature logoed pockets that would fall just below the knee. The cut ends are folded into cuffs atop a pair of black, square-toed shoes. If you look closely at Kardashian’s pic on Reddit and then at Miro’s version, you’ll see something interesting. The logos on both pairs appear to be Miro’s, and you can see a black squared-toed shoe barely peeking out from under them.

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans react to her denim leg warmers

Kourtney Kardashian made a denim statement while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019 https://t.co/4QE4iZ0UZu — Footwear News (@FootwearNews) September 12, 2022

Fans on Reddit’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians forum had plenty to say about the photo. On September 4, a Reddit user posted the photo saying, “Kourtney? what’s going on my babe.” The debate that followed even got a bit heated when it touched on Kardashian’s relationship with her sisters. The reaction to her leg warmers fell somewhere between LOL and OMG.

One Redditor started the conversation with, “lol why do I like this,” drawing a meme of Kim Kardashian saying, “No.” Other users seemed to think the leg warmers were homemade. “Ah yes. She made shorts and felt attached to the pieces of denim cut off. Been there,” said another. “Aww I did these back in the emo rawr goth kandy kid days. I was 15,” another fan added.

Other users roasted her hard. “Me after eating burgers and chips. Ripping my jeans apart? Yeah, but if that’s what she wore today, I hate it,” another Redditor said. Another user jumped in, saying, “I’m out with the fashion. She used to be THE BEST dressed sister.”

Arguably, the most entertaining part of the thread was the way people described the style. Commentors named them “joots,” “jocks,” and “poots.” Now that Fall is right around the corner, it might be best to take this advice from one Reddit user: “Time to spring your jorts back into jants.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s denim leg warmers really are a thing right now

Denim leg warmers are the TikTok-approved way to upcycle your jeans: https://t.co/forBGa1tQ4 pic.twitter.com/e7yZc2Hte5 — Refinery29 (@Refinery29) August 12, 2022

According to Refinery29, some of the hottest fashion trends for Fall harken back to “’80s silhouettes and ’00s nostalgia.” 2022 fashion in general has seen the increasing use of denim and interest in the balletcore aesthetic. This look is inspired by the feminine, elegant, and yet comfortable clothing ballet dancers wear. Of course, leg warmers are an integral part of the style.

Incorporating both trends, fashion designer Sami Miro, owner of Sami Miro Vintage out of Los Angeles, released a line of designer leg warmers, including a vintage upcycled denim version. Miro’s denim leg warmers feature repurposed pockets and hidden elastic to give them the illusion of floating. While the Sami Miro option is sold out, you can get the look at home.

If you’re feeling crafty, you can always make your own with help from online tutorials. Even though the New York Post reports that some people are calling them “weird and dumb,” it looks like denim leg warmers are here to stay, at least for the current season.

