Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Band Is Worth a Lot Less Than Her Engagement Ring

Kourtney Kardashian is finally married. Her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, have walked down the aisle. This year was Kourtney’s turn. She found love with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and the two wasted no time starting their lives together.

After a short engagement, Barker and Kourtney married in Portofino, Italy. Their small, elegant wedding was attended by famous friends and family. At the ceremony, Barker gifted Kourtney with her wedding band, which may not be as impressive as her massive engagement ring.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy

Fans were dying to see how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would style their wedding. They both seem to favor 1990s rocker chic, and their wedding reflected that while still being fancy and fashionable.

The fashion was easy to achieve because Barker and Kourtney married at Dolce & Gabbana’s seaside Italian mansion. Not only did the fashion designers host Kourtney and Barker’s nuptials, but they also dressed the entire family. Kourtney wore a short, lacey dress with an impressive lace veil.

Naturally, the wedding was a weekend affair. That means fans were all eyes on Kourtney and her sisters as they sported various Dolce & Gabbana gowns while strutting in the streets of Italy. Some of the most iconic looks from the weekend included Kim and Khloe decked out in gothic lace dresses that fans claimed made them look like very elegant vampires.

Some fans may have been excited to see what kind of wedding bands Kourtney and Travis would gift each other. Despite the elegant wedding, Kourtney’s wedding band didn’t outshine her engagement ring.

Kourtney’s wedding band is worth less than her engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring would have been difficult to beat. According to Stevenstone, the rock Travis Barker gave Kourtney when they got engaged on the beach was worth around $1 million. The diamond is an 8-carat oval-shaped stone, and the band around it is studded with more tiny diamonds.

The gorgeous ring now sits next to Kourtney’s wedding band, which is worth considerably less. The band is a ring of oval-cut diamonds, which are obviously smaller than the huge rock on Kourtney’s engagement ring. They’re about 6 carats each. The band is worth an estimated $180K, around $800K less than Kourtney’s engagement ring. Both bands were designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Of course, if Kourtney had gotten an equally impressive wedding band, she may have had trouble fitting both on her finger. The engagement stone is seriously impressive.

Additionally, from Instagram pics, it seems that Barker’s wedding band is also diamond studded.

How does Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring compare to other celebs?

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only celeb to get married recently. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot a few weeks ago after a short engagement.

Lopez’s ring is the second that she’s received from Affleck. The two were engaged in 2002, although they broke it off before making things official. Her previous ring was a pink Harry Winston diamond, which has appreciated significant value since their breakup. At the time, Affleck probably spent about $2.5 million on it. Now it is worth over $10 million by some estimates.

Her new ring is an ultra-rare green diamond. Affleck spent considerably more on this new rock. The ring he used to propose to Lopez the second time may be worth as much as $10 million.

Kourtney’s ring may not have cost as much as Lopez’s, but it is meaningful to her. Hopefully, she and Barker will have a long, happy marriage.

