Kris Jenner’s Lie Detector Test: Did She Tell the Truth or Cheat?

Although over a decade since the infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape was released, the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to face criticism and speculation regarding the risque film. The source of how the intimate video was released has been a source of intrigue among fans and critics.

Perhaps the most jarring accusation is that the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, was at the center of the drama and leak.

Kris Jenner | Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Though it might seem shocking that a mother would exploit her daughter’s private affairs, the accusation has come from none other than the man involved, Ray J.

Who leaked Kim Kardashian’s sex tape?

Before the Kardashians were a household name or Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released, Kim Kardashian became the source of steamy Hollywood gossip after a sex tape with her and her then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked.

The American singer and Kim’s night of fun was allegedly leaked anonymously to Vivid Records, but there are several reasons the scenario has come under question. Before Kim was a household name, she worked for and was friends with another infamous socialite, Paris Hilton.

Not only is Hilton’s sex tape also well-known, but it was released by the same studio. The timing of Kim’s leaked tape was also suspiciously only a few months prior to the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. These details were only further gossiped about due to a rumor that Kris Jenner coordinated the sale of the tape.

The lie detector test

Late-night shows are known for rehashing gossip, asking celebrities personal questions, and amusing antics. The Late Late Show With James Corden is no exception, which could explain what happened when he invited Kris and Kylie Jenner as guests on his show.

During the segment, Kris was attached to a polygraph machine and asked a range of personal questions ranging from who her favorite daughter is to if she was responsible for releasing Kim’s sex tape. Her answer was a resounding no, and the polygraph technician confirmed her response passed as true. However, some doubt that Kris was indeed telling the truth, including Ray J.

While it is unknown if Kris Jenner was telling the full truth, it is possible she used some tricks to fool the polygraph.

How to cheat a polygraph test

While many might think polygraph tests are always accurate, that is not true. In fact, several methods are used to cheat lie detector tests, and the methods are not difficult to find. WikiHow lists several tactics you can use if you would like to cheat a polygraph test ranging from breathing techniques, throwing off technicians by answering control questions oddly, and more.

Ray J fights back

Upon seeing Kris’s lie detector test, Ray J took to social media and other outlets in outrage. According to the Daily Mail, Ray J claims to have proof Kris was lying. He claims he and Kim both signed contracts granting them $400,000 each to release their sex tape.

He produced writing samples as proof and was not impressed with the polygraph test segment. He claims the technician is a fraud saying, “Clown s***. John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite.”

Ray J has made it clear that he will not stand down to accusations of being a liar. He claims he will stand up to the newly resurfaced controversy and holds the network and the Kardashian-Jenners culpable saying:

“And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody is getting sued [for] defamation! You thought Kim and Kris’ stories [were] true, so you ran the story! Facts are it’s completely false … The network should be ashamed, and you should, too @j_corden. All y’all getting sued for playing with the truth!”

The truth might not be as clear as crystal, but it is clear that Hollywood hasn’t heard the last of the infamous Kardashian and Ray J sex tape or their ongoing drama.

