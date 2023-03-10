Kristen Stewart has been used to seeing herself on the big screen even long before her Twilight days. But when it came to other actors claiming they couldn’t watch their own performances, she wasn’t buying it.

Kristen Stewart once revealed some of her favorite performances

Although Twilight turned her into an A-lister, Stewart has been an actor throughout much of her childhood. Starting out, she had very small parts in films like Flinstones in Viva Las Vegas and Safety Objects. From there, she scored a major role in Panic Room, and has been a fixture in the film industry since.

Stewart has been open about being very shy when she was a kid. Still, she chose the collaborative profession of acting because she simply enjoyed it.

“I think by default I wanted to be an actor because, on a movie set as a little kid, the only thing that you can do is be an actor. And I was really enthralled by the whole process,” she once said on Interview Magazine.

Like many actors, Stewart admired and learned from several performances by other stars. And they were performances she believed all actors should witness at least once.

“Liv Ullmann in Persona. And if you’re going to go American to be a little bit more relatable, Gena Rowlands in Opening Night. Everyone says A Woman Under the Influence and there’s a reason everyone f***ing says that. But if you’ve already gone there, go to Opening Night from there,” she said in an interview with Backstage.

Kristen Stewart once called out actors who claimed they don’t watch themselves in films

Many actors have shared how difficult it is to watch themselves in movies, from Jared Leto to Emma Stone. Meanwhile, actors like Samuel L. Jackson have no problems watching his own flicks. And neither does Stewart. Similarly to Jackson, Stewart also didn’t agree with some of her contemporaries saying they couldn’t watch themselves.

“It’s not like I sit around watching my movies again and again, but I’ve never quite believed actors when they say they don’t watch themselves. I hear them going around the block to make excuses for why they don’t watch their work. It’s bulls***. Sorry, guys—I know you watch your stuff,” she once said in an interview with W Magazine.

However, Stewart did find it strange watching herself in films where she was still a child.

“I get embarrassed. It’s weird, too: I’m 10 years old in Panic Room, and that’s a version of myself that’s pretty far away, but it doesn’t feel that far away to me. Occasionally my dad will flip the TV on, and it’s cool to look at some movie that I’m in for one second. And then, ‘Dude, off. Now. Like, cut it out,'” she said.

Kristen Stewart has no problem watching herself despite her insecurities

Stewart has confided that she’s not always the most confident person in the world. But despite her self-doubts, she finds watching her own performances an important part of her craft.

“I am deeply insecure, obviously, but it completes a process. When I disappoint myself or when I haven’t satisfied something that I really felt was necessary, it’s debilitatingly painful. But I’m not embarrassed about what I look like or what I sound like,” Stewart said in a 2016 interview with Vox.

Her attitude towards watching herself was a far cry away from her American Ultra co-star Jesse Eisenberg. Stewart confided that she had to console Eisenberg a few times, who occasionally questioned his performance.

“I could direct myself. I could make movies and watch it and analyze and fix it. Jesse can’t watch anything. He can’t stomach it. He always asks me many, many questions about the movies we’ve made together after the fact. ‘Did this work? Did this work? Oh, so that stayed in,’” she recalled.