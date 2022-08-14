Kristen Stewart Once Called out Forbes List After They Reported Her Earnings

Kristen Stewart has made a nice fortune starring in the popular Twilight series. So much so that she once managed to make her way to the top of Forbes List. But it wasn’t an accomplishment the actor appreciated.

What is Kristen Stewart’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth has reported that Stewart is $70 million, which she earned from her work in the film industry.

The Twilight films played no small role in helping Stewart achieve this level of wealth. According to the website, she took in $2 million for the first Twilight film. But she made $25 million for parts 1 and 2 of Breaking Dawn while also receiving a small percentage of the movies’ backend.

Stewart also earned $9.5 million for her role in Snow White and the Huntsman. Despite her wealth, however, Stewart revealed at one point that she would’ve been fine with a much lower net worth. Especially if it meant being less famous than she ended up becoming.

“I would have been very happy just working from job to job, paying my rent one movie at a time,” Stewart once said in an interview with Conan. “I never wanted to be this famous. I never imagined this life for myself.”

Kristen Stewart once called Forbes List ‘bulls***’

Stewart had a big year in 2012. Because of the actor’s Breaking Dawn and Huntsman salaries, she topped that year’s Forbes List for being the highest paid female actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart had combined earnings of $34.5 million. This meant she had earned more than Forbes’ prior winners in Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker. She also managed to edge out actor Cameron Diaz by a hair, with the Bad Teacher star pulling in $34 million that year.

Although some saw this as a major accomplishment, Stewart saw otherwise. The On the Road actor didn’t believe in Forbes’ rankings, nor did she feel the magazine validated her success.

“Those Forbes lists are f****** bulls***,” Stewart once said in an interview with Elle. “Really, they’re ridiculous. The list itself is somewhat true but not in detail-not that that matters…. I’m never going to be the type of person who sits on a big mountain of money. Things become stagnant. But on a success level, I’ve never felt more challenged. I’m so ready to work right now. If I can always feel as challenged as I do now, I’ll feel successful.”

Which ‘Twilight’ cast member has the highest net worth?

Although Stewart is close, Robert Pattinson has the highest net worth out of all the Twilight cast members. The Batman star is reported to have made $100 million over the course of his career.

Like Stewart, Twilight greatly helped Pattinson achieve this level of wealth, commanding a salary of $25 million for the later Twilight films. He also earned a backend percentage from the financial performances of Breaking Dawn parts 1 and 2. This had him earning $40 million for both films.

