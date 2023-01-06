Kristen Stewart has been a household name since her starring role in the Twilight franchise. But although she’s become one of the most popular figures in Hollywood, she once revealed that kind of stardom could be a bit lonely for celebrities.

Kristen Stewart felt people thought she was untouchable because of her fame

Kristen Stewart | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Stewart hasn’t always been very receptive of the spotlight that came with fame. The actor’s Twilight success meant she attracted a massive amount of attention by the media. But she was put off by the level of focus suddenly given to her personal life.

“People think that I’m really untouchable, and that’s also translated into a lot of people thinking that I’m super-ungrateful,” Stewart once said according to E News. “I think people are used to seeing actors be wide open and desperately giving of themselves, and while I do that on a movie set as much as I can, it’s so unnatural for me to do it on television, in interviews, in anything like that.”

The constant media attention created a situation where Stewart felt a bit isolated by it. Apart from that, the actor found it difficult and exhausting trying to be more open for the media the way other actors were.

“You start giving away bits of yourself, and you don’t get them back. In trying to satisfy so many different people you lose your identity, you’re no one,” she said in a 2012 interview with The Art Desk. “I think when you suddenly believe that the person in the bar is looking at you for any reason other than the fact you make movies, it’s over.”

Kristen Stewart once explained why acting could be a lonely business

Stewart once felt that being an actor could also interfere with the ability to develop meaningful friendships. From experience, Stewart saw how it could sometimes be difficult for people to approach actors, creating a barrier between them and strangers.

“Actors become so isolated,” she once told Loaded (via Cosmopolitan). “It’s like people aren’t allowed to talk to us. Like if you’re a big star, or whatever, if you’re like a famous person, it’s kind of lonely. Like people don’t want to talk to you.”

The Spencer star saw how this sometimes led other actors to hire their company as an alternative.

“I’ve seen people hire a friend. Literally, like, you hire someone. They’re your assistant but then lines start to blur and now they’re a co-worker, an associate, an employee, my friend, my sister, somebody that I’m attracted to,” she said.

It didn’t help that the life of a star could sometimes mean worrying about the opinions of others. Occasionally, this could be an overwhelming feeling.

“You’re just constantly thinking about what other people are thinking about you,” she added. “They won’t be happy at the end, because they’re not doing anything for themselves, everything is for someone else. They’re always appeasing and always satisfying and always trying to do something to stay at this level.”

Years in the film industry taught Stewart how to better adjust to her fame and stardom. So much so that there are even certain elements of being famous Stewart has learned to embrace.

“It’s great that I have this position where I can be totally open about communicating with people,” she once said according to Variety.

Her thought process when dealing with fame has also significantly changed as well. In her younger years, Stewart felt like she had to protect herself from the spotlight. Nowadays, however, that’s not as much of a concern as it was before.

“It’s a beautiful feeling, in stark contrast with how I felt [then], when you are initially exposed to something. The onslaught of that type of attention can really put you in a hole,” she said.