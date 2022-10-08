Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Received Notes From the Studio to Smile More and Brood Less

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are both used to being in the public eye. But back in their earlier years of stardom, the former couple didn’t carry themselves publicly the way some might have liked.

Kristen Stewart once shared that being in the spotlight has always been tough for her

Kristen Stewart | Noam Galai/WireImage

The Twilight star has been under the public eye since she first became a presence in Hollywood back in her childhood years. But attracting the attention that came with fame didn’t get easier over time. There was a point where even as her popularity grew, her fame could still feel overwhelming to her.

“I have not always been completely comfortable being shoved into the brightest, most blinding spotlight you can imagine,” she once said in an interview with E News. “That was always tough, but on the other side of it, what I do, I love that.”

Some thought Stewart cared very little about the opinions of others due to how she sometimes carried herself in public. But Stewart asserted this was far from the case.

“I’m like, actually, ‘No one gives a f*** like me. No one gives more of a f*** than me,'” she said. “It’s just ironic to me. I’m always like, ‘Really?'”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were given studio notes to smile more and brood less

The studio took notice of how Stewart and Pattinson presented themselves in the media. The Twilight co-stars at the time, along with director Catherine Hardwick, were more than fine with the actors’ unpolished appearance. However, the studio didn’t agree with Stewart and Pattinson’s behavior, and tried to convince them to change their ways.

“Catherine was all for that. But we were getting notes from the studio. They wanted me to smile all the time. They wanted Rob to be not so brooding. We were like, ‘No! You need to brood you’re a** off,'” she once told Vanity Fair (via Access).

Stewart went on to assert that she was proud of the way she presented herself outside of filming. Especially since the actor didn’t feel the need to always look perfect for a photograph.

“If I took perfect pictures all the time, the people standing in the room with me, or on the carpet, would think, What an actress! What a faker! That thought embarrasses me so much that I look like s*** in half my photos, and I don’t give a f***,” she said. “What matters to me is that the people in the room leave and say, ‘She was cool. She had a good time. She was honest.’ I don’t care about the voracious, starving s*** eaters who want to turn truth into s***. Not that you can say that in Vanity Fair!”

Robert Pattinson felt it was the tabloids that developed Kristen Stewart’s reputation for not smiling

Back in the day, The Batman star also defended the actor. Pattinson felt that tabloids were intentionally taking specific photographs of Stewart to perpetuate the narrative that his co-star didn’t smile.

“No matter how many times she smiles, they’ll put in the one picture where she’s not smiling,” he said.

Stewart herself would also poke fun at these reports in a 2015 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I can do it,” she quipped. “Whether or not I smile at you.”

