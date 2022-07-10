Kristen Stewart Says Fame is the ‘Worst Thing in the World’

We all know Kristen Stewart for her mellow personality off-screen and undeniable talent on-screen. Her most recognized film to date is the wildly successful Twilight series. Stewart’s portrayal of Bella Swan began in 2008, and since, she has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. It’s hard to believe someone who has been in so many movies has such a hard time with the concept of fame.

Kristen Stewart | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Why Kristen Stewart finds fame to be the worst thing in the world

It’s no doubt that Stewart takes her job seriously, only selecting movies she believes in, and most importantly, with people she respects. She’s been careful to surround herself with empowering women and individuals who love the industry for its art, not fame.

During a Harper’s Bazaar interview, Stewart reiterates these values by mentioning her love for indie film-making, “Everyone’s doing it for no reason other than the impulse and the compulsion to create, and that is awesome and I love it. It’s pure. It’s not to get famous or rich. Fame is the worst thing in the world.”

It’s a breath of fresh air to see celebrities discuss art rather fame and fortune. Stewart doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, in fact, her latest film Crimes of the Future was released on June 3rd and garnering talk about her performance already. Crimes of the Future depicts a celebrity performance artist showcasing the metamorphosis of his organs as the human species adapts to a synthetic environment.

Kristen Stewart comes from a family in film and started her career at a young age

Stewart’s mother was a script supervisor, and her father was a stage manager, so you could say film encompassed her life from the very beginning. While most kids start off acting in commercials, Stewart soon realized auditioning for advertisements wasn’t her strong suit.

Stewart told The New Yorker, “I was so bad at auditioning for commercials—like ‘Try the soda pop,’ or whatever.” She found success at a young age, getting her start in the movie The Safety Objects, playing Patricia Clarkson’s daughter. Soon after that, she starred in Panic Room alongside Jodie Foster.

With Jodie Foster as an ally, Kristen Stewart had a lot of support while navigating life in the public eye

One person who is familiar with the spotlight and being watched through a microscope ever since she was a child is Jodie Foster. After working with Stewart on the set of Panic Room in 2002, Foster took on a motherly role, wanting to protect Kristen from the harsh Hollywood environment.

She even penned a letter to The Daily Beast and in it, Foster addresses the influence that such criticism has on young women:

“Hopefully in the process, you don’t lose your ability to throw your arms in the air again and spin in wild abandon. That is the ultimate F.U. and – finally – the most beautiful survival tool of all. Don’t let them take that away from you.”

Kristen Stewart has had her ups and downs while in the spotlight

After meeting on the set of Twilight, Stewart and Robert Pattinson began their four-year-long romance and soon became the new “It” couple. Toward the end of their relationship, Stewart found herself wrapped up in a highly publicized cheating scandal.

Stewart and director Rupert Sanders were photographed kissing while both in relationships (Sanders married). The media wreaked havoc on their short-lived tryst but Stewart took the brunt of all the ridicule.

