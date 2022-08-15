Kristen Stewart Once Worried About ‘Twilight’ Fans Turning on Her

Kristen Stewart wasn’t all that comfortable being out in public during her Twilight days. This was because the Oscar-nominee kept worrying about fans of the franchise turning on her whenever she was in large crowds.

Kristen Stewart once felt there was nothing desirable about being famous

Stewart has been very open about the difficulties that often came with being a celebrity. Although the Spencer star is more comfortable with her fame, being famous still wasn’t her favorite part about acting.

One of the reasons Stewart admired indie-filmmaking so much was because those types of films focused more on art. The artists behind indie movies shot them because of their passion, not because they wanted to be celebrities. It was a trait that Stewart admired.

“Everyone’s doing [indie films] for no reason other than the impulse and the compulsion to create, and that is awesome and I love it. It’s pure,” Stewart said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s not to get famous or rich. Fame is the worst thing in the world. Especially if it’s pointless. When people say, ‘I want to be famous’ – why? You don’t do anything?”

Her opinion on fame hasn’t shifted too much away from the opinions she had when she was younger. Back in her Twilight days, she compared being famous to being a vampire.

“Edward is actually a really good parallel to fame,” Kristen once told BlackBook (via Access). “As a vampire, he has a sad, desolate life — fame is the same.”

She also asserted at the time that there were really no benefits that came with being famous.

“Nothing about being a celebrity is desirable. I’m an actor. It’s bizarre to me that everybody’s so obsessive,” she continued. “I don’t want to be a movie star like Angelina Jolie.”

Kristen Stewart once shared that she was concerned about ‘Twilight’ fans turning on her out in public

For Stewart, one of the many undesirable traits about being famous was the massive attention she received from the public. Speaking to The Virginia-Pilot, the Oscar-nominee once voiced her concerns about dealing with a crowd of Twilight fans.

“I’m uncomfortable with crowds,” she said. “I look out there at a thousand people and I realize they could rush me and assassinate me. No security could protect me. Ostensibly, they’re fans, but I think about them turning on me.”

Because of all the eyes that were on her, Stewart was also reluctant to share her admiration for the Twilight stories. Which she felt made her come off as if she wasn’t proud of the franchise. But this changed as Stewart became more comfortable with her celebrity.

“When I first began doing interviews, I was shy about saying how much I respected the Twilight books and the role of Bella. It was almost as if I was ashamed to be doing these films,” she added. “Quite the opposite. This is a challenging and great role, and I’m so in awe of the writing and the novels. Now, I’m comfortable enough to say that.”

Kristen Stewart once described being extremely famous as taking a completely different approach to being human

In an interview with the Sunday Times (via Yahoo), Stewart once went into a little more detail about her life in the spotlight. To the On the Road actor, her fame was like being under surveillance all the time.

“It’s feeling constantly watched, no matter what you do,” she said. “If you’re in public, someone in the room is looking at you at all times. Even if they’re not, it’s at the back of your mind. That is a feeling you only have if you’re extremely famous. It’s a completely different approach to being a human.”

