Kristin Davis Said She Was Never Good at ‘Casual Sex’ Just Like Her ‘Sex and the City’ Character

In December 2021, fans got a chance to reconnect with Charlotte York, and most of their favorite Sex and the City characters. Kristin Davis, the actor who portrayed Charlotte for all six seasons of the original series and in the reboot, is preparing to return to the set for the second season of And Just Like That… Davis has always felt like a natural in the role of Charlotte, the most traditional and least into the hookup culture of the four core characters. That might be because Davis understands Charlotte York at a core level. The famed actor recently said that she was never any good at casual hookups, just like her iconic character.

Kristin Davis revealed that she was never any good at casual sex

In December 2021, Davis sat down with the Sunday Times to discuss love, children, and the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City. During her chat, Davis revealed how much her dating life mimicked that of Charlotte York’s.

Kirstin Davis | John Lamparski/Getty Images

While Miranda Hobbes and Carrie Bradshaw accepted casual hookup culture for what it was, Samantha Jones embraced it. Charlotte, on the other hand, was vehemently against it. She just wasn’t good at “casual sex.” The show needed that balance. Davis revealed that while she was initially up for a different Sex and the City role, Charlotte made more sense for her. Just like her iconic character, Davis admits she was never any good at casual sex, either.

The cast of ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’ | James Devaney/WireImage

Davis conceded that she is a lot like Charlotte, or, at the very least, she was during her earlier years of dating. Desperate to find her mate, Charlotte tended to make more out of a relationship than there was. Davis said she now wonders if she realized that some of her hookups were casual at the time. She believes that she probably didn’t even know she was in casual situations when she was younger.

Davis hasn’t yet found love like her character, though

While Charlotte York finally found her imperfectly perfect man in Harry Goldenblatt, Davis hasn’t yet found someone to settle down with, and she admits she’s not exactly looking. In her interview with the Sunday Times, Davis admitted that while she’s not actively dating, she’s also not not dating. She’s simply too busy.

Kristin Davis | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

These days, her career and her kids are keeping her occupied. Davis is the mother of two young children. In 2011 Davis adopted Gemma Rose Davis. In 2018, they welcomed Wilson Davis into the family. While Charlotte York prefers the streets of New York, Davis currently lives in Los Angeles. According to Hello! Magazine, Davis purchased a large home in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood in 2020, but she’s resided in LA for the last two decades.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Revealed That Willie Garson Believed Stanford Blatch Was the Most Popular ‘Sex and the City’ Character