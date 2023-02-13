This Kygo x ‘Outer Banks’ Music Video Is Everything John B. and Sarah Shippers Need to See

Outer Banks has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. The teen drama has it all, from class divides to treasure hunts to murder, revenge, and of course, romance. John B. Routledge and Sarah Cameron, played by Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, are the series’ main couple — a West Side Story type of romance that many fans can’t get enough of. John B. and Sarah will have more ups and downs than ever in Outer Banks Season 3, which premieres in just 10 days. Until then, fans can get their fix of the on-screen couple with this Outer Banks-inspired music video from 2020.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Chase Stokes as John B. in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

‘Outer Banks’ stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline starred in Kygo’s music video

The first season of Outer Banks, which takes place in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, premiered in April 2020. A few months later, Norwegian DJ Kygo revealed that he would be working with Stokes and Cline on a music video for his remix of Donna Summer’s 1979 hit, “Hot Stuff.” The video was filmed in Carolina Beach and Fort Fisher in North Carolina, according to StarNews Online.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Stokes said he was excited to do something “summer-esque” for the video after putting out a summer show. He also couldn’t wait to work with an artist as successful as Kygo.

“To have somebody like Kygo who has put out absolute smash hits in general has been really cool,” he said. “He has that sort of timeless, summertime feel, so it just seemed like a fun matchup. For [Madelyn] and myself to jump into that world and do that has been really cool.”

The ‘Outer Banks’ music video channels the chemistry between John B. and Sarah

At the time, Stokes and Cline were in a relationship that blossomed while quarantining together after Outer Banks Season 1. Their chemistry in the Outer Banks music video is electric, just like it is on the show. Cline and Stokes broke up in 2021, but they have remained friends and kept things professional on the set of Outer Banks Season 3.

The music video shows a young man — let’s call him John B. — meeting a young woman — let’s call her Sarah — for a retro bike ride in Carolina Beach State Park. They head to the Fat Pelican restaurant, where they have the place to themselves. John B. and Sarah hold hands, look into each other’s eyes, and break out into a dance party. The music video ends with the couple sneaking into the back room and leaning in for a steamy kiss. After all the danger they’ve been through on Outer Banks, John B. and Sarah deserve a nice date night, don’t you think?

Will John B. and Sarah be together in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Outer Banks returned one week ago and not a day has gone by where I don't think about Sarah telling John B, "You may kiss your bride." pic.twitter.com/VyrLVNDX0v — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2021

Outer Banks fans may recall that John B. and Sarah got “married” in season 2, but then broke up due to the pressure of everything that’s happened to them. However, they were back together by the end of the season as the Pogues became stranded on a Caribbean island.

Sarah and John B. will continue their romance in season 3. Unfortunately, though, Stokes warned that the couple will face bigger obstacles than ever before.

“Love isn’t supposed to be easy,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s not supposed to be something that comes naturally. Part of me wants to continue down the road of peace for John B. and Sarah, but if there’s anything we know about this show, it’s that it’s going to take you for a wild ride. They’re definitely, yet again, going to be tested, and hopefully the fans understand it through the lens of what they’re going through and the circumstances that they’re put under.”

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres on Feb. 23, only on Netflix.