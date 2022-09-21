Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Shades Charter Guest Frank: ‘The Ego Didn’t Match What I Was Looking For’

Despite having a love connection on Below Deck Mediterranean, stew Kyle Viljoen said he and Below Deck Med charter guest Frank Fay didn’t work out over “ego.”

Viljoen appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is when he explained why they weren’t a couple, but are still friends.

Kyle shared why he and the ‘Below Deck Med’ guest ultimately didn’t work out

Viljoen revealed that he was seeing else during his last WWHL appearance, but never explained why things didn’t work out with Fay. “I’m going to spill a little bit of tea this time around,” he dished. “So basically coming back to New York to meet Frank, this is my time to dive right into it. Everything I’ve been building up the entire season.”

But apparently, the reunion didn’t go as planned. “And yeah, the ego didn’t match what I was looking for,” Viljoen revealed.

Kyle Viljoen| Laurent Basset/Bravo

Viljoen said Fay lives in New York City, only a few blocks away from him too. “We are still very good friends,” he said. “It was such an amazing moment having met him. And I don’t believe that there’s just one soul mate for you in life. In that moment, he made me feel exceptionally great and out of this world and I hadn’t. I was scared of having that moment, but I couldn’t resist.”

“I’ll always say thanks to Frank at the time,” he added. “But yeah, [new boyfriend] Zachary is my heart and soul forever and always.”

Did Kyle and Frank hook up on ‘Below Deck Med’?

During the same WWHL appearance, Viljoen also admitted that he slid into Fay’s DMs while the group was still on charter. “He actually slid into the DM’s and that’s not the only thing he slid into!” he exclaimed.

#BelowDeckMed star Kyle Viljoen reveals why he ended things with charter guest Frank: "The ego didn't match what I was looking for." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/XAYP2Le3V2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 21, 2022

Host Andy Cohen looked stunned and had to ask if they hooked up while on charter. “No, I could never,” Viljoen said. “The temptation was there. It was overwhelming as anyone could imagine. But no, I never did on charter.”

Kyle says Zachary is his future husband

Viljoen’s boatmance with Fay is in his past and he introduced new boyfriend, Zachary Riley on a previous WWHL appearance. “I am officially in a very, very loving, supportive, charismatic, outgoing, adventurous relationship,” he told Bravo Insider. “This man, Zachary, is definitely my future husband. There’s no doubt about it.”

Adding, “I had to work hard, and I went through a lot of s*** to get here, you know,” he said. “So I’m glad at least grass grew on the other side of the s*** pile.”

He also said Riley is a huge Bravo fan. “Oh my god, Zachary. Literally, I think I have cable just for anything Bravo-related when it comes to him,” he said. “He has watched every single season of every Below Deck imaginable, every Housewives imaginable, from the first episode up until the latest. He has the utmost respect for [Captain Sandy Yawn]. Obviously, [she’s] very relatable to our community. And definitely, he said this is a very spicy season.”

“And he’s excited to see where it goes,” he continued. “I don’t share anything with him. I want to see his reaction as if he was watching, you know, [from the] audience perspective. And he is genuinely shook by the s*** that comes out of my mouth.”

