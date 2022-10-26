Kyle Richards Hints That She Is Finally Choosing Kathy Hilton Over the Fox Force Five — After Being Snubbed at Multiple Family Events

Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton, brought the drama during Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. Kathy had a meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen that included some nasty verbal shots against her sister. To make matters worse, Lisa Rinna has been regularly calling out Kathy on social media. While it was discovered in the season finale that Erika Jayne’s publicist was behind the media leaks of Kathy’s behavior in Aspen.

The drama now continues in the wake of the reunion, as Kyle hints she is finally choosing Kathy over the Fox Force Five — after being snubbed at multiple family events.

Kyle Richards was excluded from recent family events

According to a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails — and reposted by the Instagram fan page Bye Wig, Hello Drama — an OG cast member of RHOBH was not included in two big family events over the weekend.

That OG cast member was Kyle, who apparently didn’t score an invite to her niece Brooke’s baby shower — the daughter of her sister Kim Richards. She was also left out of her niece Nicky Hilton’s (Kathy’s daughter) birthday party.

In the photos that Kathy posted to her Instagram Story from Nicky’s birthday party, fans could see Sutton Stracke and Faye Resnick. But, Kyle was nowhere to be found.

The Fox Force Five have stopped texting

During RHOBH Season 12, there was a lot of talk about the Fox Force Five — Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and former housewife Teddi Mellencamp — along with the support of newbie Diana Jenkins. Fans criticized this alliance for bullying and harassing their co-stars Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

During the season finale, Kyle seemingly discovered that she’d chosen the wrong team. Two of her fellow Fox Force Five members — Erika and Lisa — were the ones bringing the heat to Kathy after the Aspen trip. Now, Teddi has confirmed that the Fox Force Five is no longer texting

“We, as a group, are not texting right now, and that’s the first time that’s happened in a very long time,” Teddi said on the Two T’s In A Pod podcast.

Kyle Richards hints she is finally choosing Kathy Hilton over the Fox Force Five

Now that the truth has come out about Lisa and Erika, it looks like Kyle is hinting that she’s choosing her sister Kathy over the Fox Force Five. She recently scrubbed Erika and Lisa from her Instagram.

As for Kathy and Kyle, they have been all over the place about where their relationship stands by sending mixed signals through the media. Page Six reports that Kathy now says her relationship with Kyle is getting “better.”

“We’re texting back and forth. Things seem better. The texts end with a little heart. We’re going to have to work on it and spend some time on the relationship. But she needs to sit down and hear from me what I really said,” Kathy said during BravoCon.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is now playing on Peacock.

