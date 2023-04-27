Kylie Jenner Says Lip Fillers Boosted Her Confidence, so Why Is Plastic Surgery Still so Hushed? Plastic Surgeon Explains

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about why she got lip filler and the impact the plastic surgery procedure has had on her confidence.

In the past, Jenner, like many celebrities denied any surgical enhancements. But in a recent interview, she said getting lip filler was the best move she could have made. So if plastic surgery can boost confidence and make people feel good about themselves, why hide it?

Kylie Jenner doesn’t regret doing lip filler

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room,” she told Homme Girls. “I was the girl performing for everyone.”

“She continued, I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done,” Jenner said. “I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Why do celebrities deny that they’ve had plastic surgery?

Jenner has always been open about her lip filler but has been accused of other plastic surgery procedures. She insists she has only had filler, but other celebrities have also denied surgery when they had it.

Adam Summers, M.D., Chief of Plastic Surgery & Director at the Maryland Plastic Surgery at The Aesthetic Institute told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, plastic surgery is still divided into the “haves” and the “have nots.”

“As a society, we tend to group people in buckets, which is very polarizing,” he said. “When it comes to plastic surgery, there are two buckets – people who have had ‘good’ plastic surgery and people who have had ‘bad’ plastic surgery.”

“We don’t really notice the group of people who have had good plastic surgery because they look natural,” he explained. “But, we have all seen individuals who have had bad plastic surgery because they look like caricatures of themselves. And no one wants to be associated with that bucket. Because of this, when someone such as a cast member of the Housewives is asked if they have had plastic surgery, their first reaction may be to deny it.”

Some celebrities downplay having cosmetic surgery

Summers said that while many people are happy to reveal an expensive outfit or haircut, they are still shy to talk about plastic surgery.

“These same individuals will downplay or even deny having cosmetic medical procedures,” he said. “I think this is a holdover from a time when only the ‘rich and famous’ could afford these procedures, and anyone else having plastic surgery might be seen as spending lavishly or outside their means. However, current statistics show that the typical person having cosmetic procedures makes about $60,000 annually and is neither rich nor famous.”

“I know that some people think it is arrogant to think that you can change what you were born with, or that you can reverse the signs of aging,” he added. “However, now that cosmetic procedures have become much more accessible, can be done safely, and can provide natural results, I think you will hear more people sharing their secrets and proudly acknowledging that they have invested in putting their best face forward.”

Kylie Jenner doesn’t want invasive plastic surgery – but there are options

Jenner said she is “terrified to go under the knife” but was fine doing filler and using hair and makeup to accentuate her beauty. While Jenner is uncomfortable with an invasive procedure, Summers said plastic surgery procedures have come a long way.

For example, he performs the One Hour Smart Face Lift as opposed to a traditional facelift.

“As we age, some of the ligaments which hold the cheeks and jowls up begin to loosen. The One Hour SMART Facelift is a unique procedure which repairs these lax ligaments to reverse the appearance of facial aging,” Summers explained.

“The procedure is performed under local anesthesia and, unlike ‘traditional’ procedures which pull on the skin, the One Hour SMART Facelift restores the natural contours without the incisions or downtime typically associated with other facelift procedures,” he said. “The results are long lasting and are compatible with any other procedures that may be desired in the future.”