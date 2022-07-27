Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 After She Posted Pregnant Emojis Under Travis Scott’s Photo

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott just a few months ago, and now fans think the makeup mogul is pregnant again. Here’s why fans believe Jenner is expecting baby number three with Scott and what they are saying about it.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Feb. 2. She announced the news on Instagram a few days later, on Feb. 6, by sharing a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi’s hand holding the new baby’s wrist. Jenner captioned the picture, “? 2/2/22.”

On Feb. 11, the reality star revealed the name of her second child in her Instagram Stories. She simply wrote, “WOLF WEBSTER” in white letters with a white heart emoji against a black background.

But on March 21, Jenner told the world that her new baby’s name is not Wolf. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore ??” she wrote in white letters against a black background, similar to the baby name announcement. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere ?.”

Jenner and Scott still have not revealed their son’s new name.

Kylie Jenner left several pregnant woman emojis on Travis Scott’s Instagram

Although Kylie Jenner just gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott, fans think she is already pregnant with baby number three and leaving clues about it on social media.

On July 24, Scott shared an Instagram photo of himself leaning against a building, with his head bent down and one hand slightly lifting his shirt. He wore ripped jeans, a black graphic T-shirt, and a large chain around his neck in the picture.

“Got there in a New York minute ?,” the rapper captioned the image. The address “68 Wooster St” is visible in the background of the photo, which is located in Soho.

But Scott’s photo isn’t what has fans talking. It’s the comment that Kylie Jenner left beneath it. The cosmetics brand founder wordlessly wrote, “?????????.”

Fans think the reality star is pregnant again after leaving suggestive emojis on the rapper’s Instagram

Many fans think that Kylie Jenner is expecting baby number three after she left several pregnant woman emojis on Travis Scott’s Instagram post. They are replying to her comment with their guesses.

“Miss girl r u pregnant???” wrote one fan, while another replied, “Omg kylie are you pregnant? Nooooo??.”

One fan simply wrote, “Baby #3,” while another said, “Again??”

But some fans think that Jenner’s comment has a different meaning. “She’s probably hinting at him delivering a new baby- AN ALBUM,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “She’s not saying she’s pregnant. She’s saying he looks good. Like ‘get me pregnant.’”

