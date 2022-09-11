Kylie Jenner’s Outdoor Patio Is Almost the Size of Kendall Jenner’s Entire House

Kylie Jenner‘s mansion is so colossal that her patio is almost as big as Kendall Jenner‘s entire house. The sisters have accumulated millions each and even collaborated on several joint ventures. But Kylie takes the cake regarding their respective net worths, as evidenced by her stunning home.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s net worth explains her massive patio

While Kendall has an approximate net worth of $45 million, Kylie has a net worth of around $750 million. The sisters gained notoriety on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which began airing when they weren’t yet teenagers in 2007. But they have pursued joint business ventures outside the show, including collaborations on lines of shoes, handbags, jewelry, and even mobile apps.

Separately, Kendall launched a lucrative career that landed her among the world’s most in-demand and highest-paid supermodels. Her sponsored posts on Instagram have brought in a fortune, too. For instance, she was reportedly paid $250,000 to promote the controversial Fyre Festival — which ended up being a terrible time for people who paid to go.

Kylie, the second richest in the famous family next to sister Kim Kardashian, launched a successful cosmetics company. Forbes called her the youngest self-made billionaire, but then they printed a retraction claiming she had been “inflating the size and success of her business” for years.

Kylie Jenner’s patio has 5,000 square feet and Kendall Jenner’s mansion has 6,625 square feet

Kylie Jenner let Architectural Digest photograph her house and now we just want to cry #TheMorningToast pic.twitter.com/50aprmsp6z — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) February 5, 2019

According to Screenrant, Kylie may not be a billionaire, but she has an impressive real estate portfolio and one of the most luxurious homes in the family. Her Holmby Hills mansion is worth around $36.5 million and boasts 15,000 square feet of property. And 5,000 of those square feet are dedicated to a massive covered patio.

The home has seven bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms, plus two guest apartments. It also features bars, lounges, game rooms, a fire pit, and a basketball court.

On the other hand, Kendall has a 6,625-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles worth around $8.5 million. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a movie theater. So, Kylie’s patio would take up 75% of Kendall’s home.

Kendall Jenner has a ‘more bohemian’ taste than her sisters

Kendall Jenner and her $52,107 bathtub for Architectural Digest (? William Abranowicz) pic.twitter.com/ynUfSV2Rkr — benjamin dean (@NotAgainBen) July 29, 2020

According to Architectural Digest, the design team Kendall chose for her home was surprised by her style choices, partly because of her family. They expected her to “gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom” but discovered “she has taste beyond her years.”

“Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth,” designer Tommy Clements explained.

Waldo Fernandez added, “There are plenty of people we know who have traveled extensively and been exposed to so much but don’t absorb anything. Kendall is different. She takes everything in and is confident about the things that resonate with her.”

And just because she doesn’t have as many square feet in her home as Kylie doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy her mansion — especially the bathroom. She said it’s one of the “most personal spaces” in the home, and one of the most eye-catching features is a gold bathtub that serves as a gorgeous centerpiece (per People).

