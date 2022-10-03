Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name: Compelling TikTok Evidence Suggests We’ve Finally Figured It Out

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still haven’t announced their son’s name, but some fans think they’ve figured out the famous couple’s mystery. Here’s what they believe the rapper and the makeup mogul decided to name their second child and how they feel about the moniker.

Kylie Jenner | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not revealed their son’s name

On Feb. 2, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed her son’s birth date on Instagram a few days later. On Feb. 6, she posted a sweet black and white photo of her daughter Stormi’s hand holding the baby boy’s wrist. Jenner captioned the image, “? 2/2/22.”

On Feb. 11, the reality star revealed her son’s name in her Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours). She wrote, “WOLF WEBSTER” with a white heart emoji.

But on March 21, Jenner said her new baby’s name is not Wolf, after all. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore ??,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere ?.”

Jenner and Scott have yet to reveal their son’s name.

Kylie Jenner has officially announced the name of her new baby boy… Wolf Webster?? HOW ADORABLE? pic.twitter.com/2TMzgYyGYs — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) February 11, 2022

One TikToker thinks she figured out Kylie Jenner’s son’s name, and the evidence is compelling

A TikToker with the username @juulsxoxo may have cracked the mystery of Kylie Jenner’s son’s name. She shared the compelling evidence in a TikTok video.

She found official records of trademarks in Kylie Jenner’s name (which are available to the public). Among the trademarks are Kylie Swim, Stormi, and… Kristan. All of the trademarks are owned by Jenner Communications and have the same Attorney of Record. The Kristan trademark was filed on Feb. 25, just weeks after Jenner’s son was born.

Jenner has another trademark for Kristan Wolf Enterprises, which lists goods and services such as action figure toys, baby gyms, dolls and doll accessories, and more. This trademark was filed on April 30, two months after the name Kristan was trademarked.

Kristan might be a twist on Kenner’s middle name, which is Kristen.

Fans think the TikToker is correct and reacted to the name Kristan

Kylie Jenner fans are reacting to the TikTok video about her son’s name in a Reddit thread. Many believe that the TikToker figured out the correct moniker.

“How did none of us think to look at the trademarks!” one fan commented. “This is the most believable baby guess to me.”

Another fan guessed that the baby’s name was Astro, but thought Kristan was more likely. “I really thought it was Astro and that they were hiding it because of the scandal, but this woman done cracked the case!”

Another fan said, “So relieved it’s not Astro. Even though Kristan is a little awkward and maybe boring I think she made a good call going for a family name. That’s growth.”

Some fans, however, still aren’t convinced. “No no no this is not the baby. This is for Kris Jenner,” one fan wrote. “Look at the notes for the first Kristan trademark….there’s something on there for Kaftans. Kris + Kaftans = Kristan. And that news has come out recently as well. Maybe she will branch into toys or something but this is more Kris to me.”

RELATED: 4 Crucial Things Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have in Common That Make Them a Perfect Match