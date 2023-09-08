The Princess of Wales' sons reportedly display two sides of her very distinct personality traits.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell has been highly critical of Prince Harry’s public behavior toward the royal family since exiting his role as a senior royal in 2020. In a new interview, Campbell discussed Princess Diana‘s death, her legacy, and how Diana’s two sons appear to have taken on different sides of her personality. She declares Prince Harry is “the worst” of his mother and his brother, Prince William, is “the best.”

Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ is ‘her children,’ says Lady Colin Campbell

Lady Colin Campbell, who has written several books on the royal family, discussed Diana’s legacy in an interview with GBNews. She claims the differences between the Princess of Wales’ two sons are night and day.

“Princess Diana’s legacy is her children. However, I also think her legacy is about her children,” Campell explains.

“Diana was a very contradictory personality,” Campbell continues. “She was also a very divisive person.”

The royal insider claims the Princess of Wales “had many virtues,” but Diana was “very damaged” after her parents’ divorce, John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd.

“From a very early age, Diana saw the brilliance of splendor and privilege and its underbelly. William is the best of Diana, and Harry, I hate to say, is the worst of Diana. She was both those people,” she says, using her personal experience with the late Princess of Wales to base her opinion.

Lady Colin Campbell wrote a private account of Princess Diana’s life

Lady Colin Campbell is the author of Diana In Private: The Princess Nobody Knows. However, GBNews host Tom Wootton asked if she was ever contracted to write an authorized biography of the late Princess of Wales.

“Andrew Morton [who wrote Diana: Her True Story] did not write an authorized biography of Princess Diana,” Campbell declared. “She wrote her covertly authorized biography.”

“I went to Buckingham Palace after Diana and I spoke about it, and it was going to proceed as a biography,” she declared. “It was going to focus on her charity work.”

However, once Campell and Diana began working on it, the Princess of Wales decided to “change direction.”

Lady Colin Campbell claims King Charles and Princess Diana were ‘totally incompatible’

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana photographed in Korea during their last official trip | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In assessing the relationship between Princess Diana and King Charles, Lady Colin Campbell claims that as a couple, they were “totally incompatible.” She cited several reasons for this, per her personal experiences with the twosome.

“[Diana and Charles] were totally incompatible,” Campbell declared. “Charles allowed her to have a lover. Then overnight, it changed, and she played the victim card.”

Campbell “came to the conclusion” that the Princess of Wales was consulting with friends who told her that saying she was “restricted” in royal life was a bad idea. “You need to come up with something more sympathetic,” she explains.

“So she came up with the victim card,” Campbell deduced. “At that point, I pulled out because I thought it was outrageous, and I just wouldn’t do it.”

Ultimately, the royal insider believes Diana could have left “cleanly and nicely” rather than baring her soul in a tell-all book. “She lived to regret it because she understood she had played some wrong cards by the time she died and was ostracized throughout the establishment.”

Diana’s exit from the royal family is strikingly similar to that of her youngest son, Prince Harry, who also said he was unhappy with the restrictive nature of the clan. He, too, wrote a tell-all, Spare, which explained his frustration with life within the House of Windsor.