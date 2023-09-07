The royal insider believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will eventually get what is coming to them.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell has addressed the hot-button topic of the public’s perception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She claims that royal watchers are “bored” of the couple’s antics. But, Campbell claims that the couple’s critics are “waiting for their comeuppance” as they move forward professionally.

In an interview for GBNews, Lady Colin Campbell claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get what is coming to them. The Cambridge Dictionary subsequently defines comeuppance as “a punishment or some bad luck that is considered to be fair and deserved punishment for something bad that someone has done.”

The royal insider believes the couple’s past actions toward the royal family will affect their futures. “They’ve already sold out their family,” Campbell began.

“And basically, I think everybody’s bored with them,” she continued. “People are interested in trying to wait for the comeuppance.”

“People want to be there to witness the comeuppance. But I think everybody’s heartily sick of them,” she concluded, speaking of the popular failure of Harry’s Heart of Invictus Netflix series.

Netflix didn’t push for the success of ‘Heart of Invictus’ claims Lady Colin Campbell

Lady Colin Campbell believes the failure of Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus Netflix documentary to catch on ultimately lies at the couple’s feet. The docuseries shares stories of war veterans with disabilities who participate in the yearly Invictus Games.

“Netflix could have pushed this,” she claims. “Had Netflix pushed this, it would have been in the top 10.”

“My understanding from my sources in Hollywood is that Netflix is basically letting water seek its own level,” Campbell continued. “Because they find Harry and Meghan pretty stuck in the past.”

“This is predatory, almost dumping them entirely,” she says of the relationship between the streaming giant and the Sussex’s. “I think its very ominous because Netflix could have really boosted it in the same way as Spotify ‘manipulated’ the figures so Meghan’s [Markle] Archetypes podcast beat others on the service.” Therefore, the fact that they didn’t make Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus rank highly is a huge “red flag” for Harry and Meghan.

Social media fans appear to agree with the royal insider

In the comments section of the social media short, followers seem to agree with Lady Colin Campbell’s assessment. They thanked “Lady C” for her candid commentary regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Thank you for your reporting on the H&M saga. We need people like you in the media to bring to light the facts,” one fan wrote. “H&M themselves are boring, empty individuals. What they have attempted to get away with is despicable. The fact that their targets cannot speak for themselves because of their positions and integrity doesn’t mean these two destructive narcissists should get away with it. We are here for justice!”

“More than bored, wanting that couple to disappear from the public,” a second comment read. This was followed by, “Spot on, dear Lady C.”

A fourth social media user penned, “They [Harry and Meghan] have done so many things wrong and continue to. They want pity, seem greedy, and are rude to their family.”

They concluded, “They are always trying to find a way to make more $ without really working for it. I wish Charles would finish the removal of titles. He’s riding the line. Just do it. They deserve it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to appear at the 2023 Invctus Games, beginning on Sept. 9, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.