Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Talks to Him ‘All the Time’ in His Dreams

In 2020, sports legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident. Many people around the world mourned his death, including fellow basketball player Lamar Odom.

Odom still remembers his late friend, and he recently shared that Bryant talks to him “all the time” in his dreams.

Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant played on the same team for several years

Lakers teammates Lamar Odom (L) and Kobe Bryant have a playful moment on the bench | Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Odom and Bryant became close when they both played for the Los Angeles Lakers together. Bryant played for the 17-time champion team for his entire 20-year career, and Odom was on the team from 2004 to 2011.

Together, Odom and Bryant helped the Lakers make it to three NBA Finals. The team also won back-to-back championship titles in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Lamar Odom says Kobe Bryant talks to him in his dreams

Odom and Bryant became close thanks to their time as teammates. According to the 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, the two of them still talk in his dreams.

“He comes to me in dreams,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “[He’s] just talking to me all the time. ’Hang in there. Keep fighting.’ A lot of s–t.”

Odom added, “His spirit, it’s so strong. To me, he’s like not too far away. Especially when you’re dreaming of someone, and they talk to you in that dream, you’re definitely going to remember it.”

Odom shared that he and Bryant also play basketball together in his dreams. He showed TMZ a necklace he has of Bryant and his daughter Gianna (who died in the crash as well) and a tattoo of Bryant on his neck.

Odom once shared his final conversation with Bryant before his death

During an appearance on All The Smoke in 2021, Odom opened up about the final conversation he had with Bryant before his death.

“I had been gambling,” Odom said. “And, I had [a debt] that had got a little too steep for where I was at at that time. It was getting tight. And, if you’re in a bad situation, especially about some money, he ain’t the one that you’re gonna want to call — maybe if you have a way to work off the money.”

Odom continued, “He was just like, ‘Have your people call my people, and then we’ll figure it out.’ That was one before the last time I spoke to him.”

After the tragic helicopter crash, Odom also took a while to accept that Bryant was really gone. Odom shared that he would continue to try calling Bryant on the phone.

“I would call his phone; I would be calling his phone like weeks after it happened, just text him,” he told Vlad TV. “He was a special dude to me just beyond basketball. His thought process; he was an extreme leader. He led a different way.”

“When I first heard about the [helicopter] going down, I was like joking to myself, ‘[He] jumped out of that s*** and landed on his feet,’” Odom admitted. “It’s hard for me to see somebody I love so much go like that, too.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Reveals the Severity of His 2015 Drug Overdose: ‘The Doctors Didn’t Think I’d Make It’