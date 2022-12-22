Lana Del Rey Promotes New Album With Only 1 Billboard — in Her Ex’s Hometown and Announced on His Birthday

While promoting new music, fans think singer Lana Del Rey is purposefully acting petty toward an ex-boyfriend. Del Rey is set to release a new album called Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in 2023. The singer released the album’s title track on Dec. 7. Del Rey released the song on her ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin‘s birthday, and the only billboard advertising Del Rey’s new album is in Larkin’s hometown.

Lana Del Rey seemingly called out her ex-boyfriend with her album promotions

On Dec. 7, Del Rey announced the release of Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd and released the audio of the album’s title track. Dec. 7 happens to be Larkin’s birthday.

In addition to announcing the album and song, Del Rey seemingly made a pointed choice to advertise the album in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Larkin’s hometown.

Instead of advertising the album on billboards across the U.S., Del Rey chose to only have one billboard promoting Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in Tulsa.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Del Rey posted a photo of the lone billboard on her private Instagram page.

In the photo, Del Rey took a selfie of herself sitting in the car with the billboard in the background.

She captioned the photo, “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” and in a comment on the post she wrote, “It’s. Personal.”

Fans reacted to the singer’s Instagram post

While Del Rey’s Instagram account is private, it did not take long for the alleged screenshot of the singer’s billboard post to circulate online. On social media, fans shared their admiration for the singer’s seeming pettiness.

“God I need this level of petty-strength, advertising your album probably about how sad you are in your ex’s hometown – only Lana, this is why I love her,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “She announced her new album on December 7th, which is also Sean’s birthday. And now she posts this Tulsa billboard thing. Sure seems like she’s trying to send him a message.”

“Honestly I’m all about Lana doing this s***. Flex, and be petty lmao,” wrote a Reddit user.

One Reddit user wrote, “The best part of this is it feels like a f*** you to not just Sean but at least 2 other exes bc imagine you’re a more recent ex but she only chose to put one in Tulsa.”

Who is Lana Del Rey’s ex, Sean Larkin?

In 2019, Del Rey was photographed with Larkin for the first time. Before dating Del Rey, Larkin was known for appearing on A&E’s show Live PD.

After being photographed together, Del Rey defended her relationship with the cop to the Los Angeles Times, saying, “Well, the thing is, he’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

Larkin attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with Del Rey in 2020. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Del Rey was nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

A few months later in March 2020, it was reported that Larkin and Del Rey broke up.