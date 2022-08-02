What is Lance Reddick’s net worth? 

Resident Evil star Lance Reddick is an award-winning actor whose career spans three decades. Here’s a look at some of Reddick’s most notable roles and his net worth.

Lance Reddick | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lance Reddick studied drama at Yale

Reddick was born on Dec. 31, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland. Growing up, he studied music at the prestigious Peabody Preparatory Institute and went on to pursue a degree in music at the University of Rochester. A few years after graduation, Reddick turned his attention to acting and joined the Yale School of Drama.

Reddick landed some notable recurring roles early in his career. He appeared in several popular TV series in the late ’90 and 2000s, including The Wire, Oz, Law & Order: SVU, CSI: Miami, and Lost. The actor was also featured on episodes of The Nanny, The West Wing, Law & Order, Falcone, and Numb3rs.

In J. J. Abrams’ Emmy-nominated sci-fi drama, Fringe, Reddick took on the role of Fringe Division boss Phillip Broyles. He remained part of the main cast for all five seasons. And from 2014 to 2021, he portrayed Chief of Police Irvin Irving in the hit Amazon Series Bosch opposite Titus Welliver.

Some of Reddick’s other television projects include Rick & Morty, Castle, Corporate, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Key & Peele, American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Tron: Uprising, The Blacklist, Young Sheldon, and Castlevania. He currently stars in Netflix’s Resident Evil as Albert Wesker and voices Agent Flappers in Paradise PD.

The actor has also been featured in several popular films. He has had supporting roles in Don’t Say a Word, White House Down, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and One Night in Miami. And in Keanu Reeves’ hit John Wick films, Reddick portrays a hotel concierge Charon.

Reddick has also voiced a number of video games. He is the voice of Commander Zavala in nine Destiny games. And he reprised his role as Charon for Payday 2 and John Wick Hex.

In 2007, Reddick released a jazz album titled Contemplations and Remembrances.

What is Lance Reddick’s net worth?

Reddick’s resume is filled with popular titles that reflect his immense talent and experience. And after nearly three decades in Hollywood, the 59-year-old has racked up substantial wealth.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Reddick’s net worth in 2022 is $4 million. But with his growing list of projects, that number will likely continue to increase in the coming years.

Lance Reddick plays Albert Wesker in Netflix’s new ‘Resident Evil’ series

Reddick’s latest project is Netflix’s Resident Evil reboot. In the series, he portrays Dr. Albert Wesker, an Umbrella Corp. scientist who inadvertently creates the drug that causes a zombie apocalypse.

Reddick is no stranger to the sci-fi genre. But getting to portray multiple versions of Albert (the character turns out to be one clone of many) in Resident Evil was a unique experience.

“As an actor, you always want to do something different, and that was one of the reasons why I was so drawn to this, is because, well, I haven’t played a guy like this before, and I really want to do that,” Reddick told Collider.

“But you’re always looking to play something different and unique,” he added.

“So having a character that has so many different facets, it’s almost like getting a bunch of different jobs in one job.”

Resident Evil is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: Where Was Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Series Filmed?