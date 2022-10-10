Larry Birkhead Was ‘Last Person in the World’ Anna Nicole Smith Wanted to Raise Dannielynn, Friends Pol Atteu and Patrik Simpson Claim

According to Pol Atteu and Patrik Simpson, reality TV star Anna Nicole Smith never wanted her daughter Dannielynn raised by her biological father, Larry Birkhead.

Birkhead gained custody of Dannielynn after Smith died and has posted on Instagram about the loving envronment he’s provided for his child since gaining custody of her in 2007. But Atteu and Simpson, who were featured on Smith’s reality series, The Anna Nicole Show, claimed that Smith told them she never wanted Birkhead to raise their daughter.

Pol and Patrik recall Anna Nicole Smith saying Larry Birkhead was the ‘last person in the world’ she’d want to raise her child

“The last person in the world Anna would ever want to raise Dannielynn is Larry Birkhead,” Simpson said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Adding, “She told us that. So that’s not me saying that. That is Anna telling me in more ways than I don’t ever want him near her.”

Atteu and Simpson are sad they don’t get to see Dannielynn. “Because we raised that baby,” he said. “We named her, we named that baby. We love that baby. And that baby is just this innocent little, beautiful spirit that embodies everything that we know about our best friend, Anna Nicole.”

They don’t speak to Larry Birkhead, but knew Anna Nicole Smith longer than he did

Atteu said that of the people in Smith’s life Birkhead is the only person they don’t talk to. “And we extended friendship to him as well, so that he knows that,” he said. “We’ll keep everything under the same umbrella, but he decided that he wanted to turn that down. And everybody else that you can think of that, was into sphere of the Anna Nicole’s story we talked to and we’re friends with.”

Dannielynn recently turned 16 last month and Simpson is optimistic that he and Atteu will eventually be reunited with her. “Listen. We are the uncles of Dannielynn. Anna told us that when Dannielynn’s old enough, she’s gonna reach out to us,” he said.

“Our door’s open to her always to come in and really get to understand and know, because guess what? I’ve known Anna Nicole longer than her dad did,” Atteu said. “I’ve known and been around her mom longer than Larry ever was there. I was hanging out with her mom and going to events and doing things for shows and series or even just chilling at home. Larry never did. So just the fact that he’s a biological sperm donor does not make him know the mother and can really explain who the essence and the spirit of her beautiful mother was.”

Pol and Patrik claim Anna explored having a child with them

Simpson and Atteu also claim that Smith once explored having a family with them. “Anna Nicole wanted to have a baby with me because I wanted to have a baby of my own,” Atteu said. “And then of course he [points to husband Patrik] was gonna be named the father.”

“She asked me to put my name on the birth certificate. So we’re I mean, we’re very close. We were always very close,” Simpson added.

In the meantime, Simpson and Atteu are working on a film about Smith. “There’s gonna be a lot of things in the movie that I feel a lot of people didn’t know, wanted to know or thought about and didn’t know the truth about and will now know and will now know,” Atteu said. “Because it’s a true story. It’s not in make believe. It’s accurate accountability for things that have happened that there’s witnesses for.”

Simpson added, “And it’s not like the other movies. All the other movies about Anna Nicole, they’re always from a hearsay standpoint. Ours, we know. We were there. It’s firsthand knowledge. It’s true accounts and information of what really went down.”

