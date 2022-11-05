Lauren Graham Once Picked the Perfect Gift for Her ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character, Lorelai Gilmore

Lauren Graham spent seven seasons playing Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. She returned to reprise her role during the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and isn’t opposed to reprising the role again. Graham is deeply connected to the character of Lorelai, despite portraying several significant roles since. So, who would be better to pick out the perfect gift for the fictitious television character than the actor tasked with playing her? In our opinion, no one. In 2006, Lauren Graham thought she had an idea of what kind of gift Lorelai would love. We believe her pick would still stand up today.

Lauren Graham thinks she knows what her signature character would love to get as a gift

In a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Graham theorized that the independent inn owner would adore anything featured on a television commercial. As-seen-on-TV goods do seem like they’d be right up Lorelai’s alley. After all, Lorelai was a pop culture aficionado, and she loved television, so she certainly seems like someone who could get sucked into an infomercial.

Lauren Graham and Sally Struthers in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Graham also told the publication that she thinks Lorelai might be drawn to pet-specific products because of her love for Paul Anka, the dog, not the musician. In season 6 of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai adopted a dog during her bitter falling out with Rory. Her love for Paul Anka was fierce. She bought him every toy known to dogs, so Graham’s assessment seems right.

What type of infomercial products would have interested Lorelai the most?

Graham didn’t offer any specific products she thinks Lorelai would have loved, but we have a few ideas. Lorelai was a bit of a couch potato, she didn’t like to cook, but she did have a penchant for junk food and coffee. Considering all that, we are certain the quirky Stars Hollow resident would enjoy a couch coaster. A couch coaster is a genius product that allows you to secure your coffee mug to a couch arm.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Lorelai probably would enjoy a Micro Smores, too. The microwavable device makes crafting S’mores in your kitchen quick and easy. We imagine Lorelai could use the device to liven up her next movie night, either with Rory, Luke Danes, or Sookie St. James. Paul Anka had a lot of fears, so we think a Thundershirt might help settle some of his anxiety. Maybe the calming effects of the shirt would help with his fear of popcorn and peas, at the very least.

Graham’s own desires are a bit different than what she thinks the ‘Gilmore Girls’ character would like

Lauren Graham might have spent almost a decade portraying Lorelai Gilmore, but she still doesn’t think she’s a ton like the famed character. At the very least, she had very different ideas about what the best gift she’s ever received was. While Graham didn’t want to pick out any one gift she received, she did tell Entertainment Weekly that anything involving a black light was perfectly OK with her.

Lauren Graham | Joe Pugliese/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

To be fair, it was 2006 when Graham said she’d enjoy just about any blacklight-related gift a friend could find. Things may have changed in the nearly 20 years since she mentioned it. Recently, she told People that she is taking great joy in the fact that she finally found pillows she likes. Anyone looking to buy Lauren Graham a gift might consider something that is comfort-focused.

