Lauren Sorrentino Introduces Skincare by Laurens in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode ‘The Meatball Show’

Lauren Sorrentino launches Skincare by Laurens in the Aug. 11 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Learn more about the MTV star’s brand including details about the launch party seen in “The Meatball Show.” We also have information about the products Lauren offers and how she got into developing skincare for fans.

Lauren Sorrentino’s Skincare Products | Skincare by Laurens

Lauren launched her skincare line in April 2022

The Jersey Shore star hosted a launch party for her brand at the Over Easy Kitchen in Holmdel, New Jersey earlier this year. “This event is a big moment for me,” Lauren says in the episode. The brand was named after Lauren’s nickname “Laurens,” but it’s also a clever play on her initials “Lauren S.”

“Oh my goodness look at the balloons!” Lauren says in the episode when they arrive at the event. The night came complete with a donut wall, photo booth, and elaborate food spread.

Of course, the event touches on the drama surrounding Angelina Pivarnick’s divorce. In previous episodes, Angelina took issue with Mike and Jenni “JWoww” Farley for getting involved in her divorce from Chris Larangeira. However, everyone put aside their differences to celebrate Lauren’s skincare launch.

Lauren’s skincare line offers an array of products

“Over the years I’ve become obsessively aware of protecting and nourishing my skin,” the Skincare by Laurens site reads. “I’ve tried every product I could get my hands on; talk about research [and] development!”

The site continues: “Each product serves a purpose and was developed by me based off the most common skincare needs. From the individual products to the ingredients and packaging no detail went unturned. … We all deserve the absolute best when it comes to our skin!”

Skincare by Laurens currently offers a hydrating moisturizer, cleansing scrub, overnight face and eye mask, cucumber eye cream, lip mask, lip scrub, and a soothing mask. Each was designed to be suitable for all skin types and are phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free.

Lauren has been working on this brand for years. The Sorrentinos both use these products religiously as part of their daily routine.

Lauren Sorrentino’s career before her skincare launch

During a conversation Showbiz Cheat Sheet had with Lauren in August 2020, we learned more about her career in the world of fashion before pursuing entertainment and eventually skincare. The reality star studied fashion at LIM College in New York City where she majored in business with a focus on merchandising. During her college experience, Lauren interned with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Chanel’s corporate office, Bergdorf Goodman, Elle.com, and Salvatore Ferragamo.

After college, Lauren started her life and style blog, Style Bae. The site is no longer active or run by Lauren, but it once served as a space for her to showcase her favorite styles. As a fan of products that use clean ingredients that are safe for your face and the environment, Lauren referred to herself a “beauty junkie.” Now, she gets to share her beauty favorites with fans on her personal Instagram and through her Skincare by Laurens account.

See more from Lauren every Thursday in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

