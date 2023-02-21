Lauren Sorrentino’s Boutique Isn’t Her First Fashion Venture

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife Lauren has been teasing a big announcement for some time. Now, fans finally know she is opening a boutique store! Here’s everything we know so far about the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s new store, plus details about her previous work in the fashion world.

Lauren Sorrentino’s Instagram post announces her boutique store

“I’m so exited to share this news with you all!” Lauren captioned a series of Instagram photos on Feb. 19, 2023. “I’m opening a store!” Lauren is pictured wearing a green dress and matching jacket in the post.

Her caption encourages fans to follow @bijouxboutique.nj “for exclusive updates & our grand opening announcement.” The store is slated to open in the spring of 2023.

“We will be located in Middletown, NJ as well as online [at] bijouxboutiquenj.com,” Lauren added. “These pics are behind the scenes from our first photo shoot — [and] yes, we will be carrying this dress and so many more amazing contemporary pieces for women!”

Lauren’s caption concludes: “This is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m so excited to be back in the fashion world with my very own boutique!” According to the Instagram account for Bijoux Boutique, two other women are involved with the store: Michelle Winston and someone named Gwendolyn.

Lauren Sorrentino has a background in fashion

“Mrs. Situation’s” entry into the fashion world won’t shock fans who are familiar with her education. Before joining her husband in the world of reality TV, Lauren studied fashion at Laboratory Institute of Merchandising (LIM) College in New York City, where she majored in business with a focus on merchandising.

Guys, I am so proud of this! As some of you may (or may not) know, I worked as a luxury Fashion Buyer for years before I transitioned into the TV/ entertainment world with Mike. While I absolutely love working in… https://t.co/xawTvIPI1q — Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_pesce) November 16, 2019

During her college experience, Lauren interned with some of the biggest names in the industry including Chanel’s corporate office, Bergdorf Goodman, Elle.com, and Salvatore Ferragamo. Upon graduation, Lauren became an assistant buyer at Macy’s and later worked at Saks as an associate buyer.

After college, Lauren started a life and style blog, Style Bae, where she showcased her favorite looks. At publication, the site is no longer active or run by Lauren.

She partnered with a sunglasses brand in 2020

Before her boutique store came to be, Lauren partnered with Eleventh Hour on a collection of sunglasses. After leaving her career in fashion behind, Lauren spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about re-entering the field in 2020.

“… I always hoped I [would] find a new way to bring [fashion] back into my life,” she said. Once she met the founder of Eleventh Hour, a brand that offers sunglasses made with acetate frames and polarized lenses, Lauren pursued a partnership.

“When I found Eleventh Hour [sunglasses], I saw the work and the craftsmanship and the quality put behind [the brand] and just felt something like that under $100 is unheard of,” she told us. “I was really excited to work with her and bring it to the masses.”

Lauren also has a skincare line called Skincare by Laurens

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star launched her skincare line in April 2022. Named after Lauren’s nickname and a clever play on her initials, Skincare by Laurens offers a hydrating moisturizer, cleansing scrub, overnight face and eye mask, cucumber eye cream, lip mask, lip scrub, and a soothing mask. Each was designed to be suitable for all skin types and is phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free.

✨@skincarebyLS Mask Trio ✨The perfect spa nights at home are now possible with this bundle full of all of our Skincare by Laurens masks! Shop now at https://t.co/ZT1JE7y0r8 ? pic.twitter.com/qkZGIGLVxq — Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_pesce) January 18, 2023

Keep up with Lauren on social media and in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV.